LIVE Updates | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Rohit Sharma Set To Join Virat Kohli In Elite List

IPL 2023 Live Score, MI vs KKR Match Updates, Game 22, April 16: Rohit Sharma needs 44 runs to complete 6000 runs in IPL. Get MI vs KKR match updates. Check LIVE streaming details.

The Knights travel west for their game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. While the Knights would like to get back to winning ways, it will not be easy against the home favourites. The focus will be on Suryakumar Yadav, who has not fired up to expectations. Eyes would also be on Andre Russell’s availability for the game. With both sides featuring quality spinners, the tweakers could rule the roost at the Wankhede stadium today afternoon.

