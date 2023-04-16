Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE Updates | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Rohit Sharma Set To Join Virat Kohli In Elite List

IPL 2023 Live Score, MI vs KKR Match Updates, Game 22, April 16: Rohit Sharma needs 44 runs to complete 6000 runs in IPL. Get MI vs KKR match updates. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: April 16, 2023 1:33 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 22nd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 1:16 PM IST

  • 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma is in the brink of touching old pal Virat Kohli if he manages to score 44 more runs against KKR. In doing so, Rohit would cross the 6000 runs in IPL, in similar bracket with Kohli.

  • 12:11 PM IST

  • 11:44 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians and Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders must be feeling the heat of expectations and delivery as the IPL is approaching the halfway stage.

  • 11:40 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: The Wankhede strip has assisted spinners in the only game played at this venue. in that case both MI and KKR would be heavily dependent on their tweakers.

  • 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Although Andre Russell is fit to play, it will be interesting to see if the KKR management fields him or not. In case, Russell doesn’t play, KKR might bring in David Wiese as a like for like replacement.

  • 10:08 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan has been one of the most promising young talent in Indian cricket and a batting mainstay for Mumbai Indians. He has underperformed so far in IPL 2023, can he bounce back vs Kolkata?

  • 10:02 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Andre Russell suffered from a cramp against SRH but as there was no injury he should be fit to play against MI. Jason Roy may replace Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

  • 9:56 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: It would be interesting to see if archer gets a game tonight. Reports suggest he will feature today against the Knights at the Wankhede.

  • 9:53 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: For KKR, their spinners would be the key. Nitish Rana found form in the loss against Hyderabad, he would like to continue it against Mumbai.

LIVE Updates | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023

The Knights travel west for their game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. While the Knights would like to get back to winning ways, it will not be easy against the home favourites. The focus will be on Suryakumar Yadav, who has not fired up to expectations. Eyes would also be on Andre Russell’s availability for the game. With both sides featuring quality spinners, the tweakers could rule the roost at the Wankhede stadium today afternoon.





Published Date: April 16, 2023 1:30 PM IST

Updated Date: April 16, 2023 1:33 PM IST

