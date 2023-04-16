Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Jason Roy May Replace Rahmanullah Gurbaz; Andre Russell FIT
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 22nd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: April 16, 2023 10:01 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

  • 10:08 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan has been one of the most promising young talent in Indian cricket and a batting mainstay for Mumbai Indians. He has underperformed so far in IPL 2023, can he bounce back vs Kolkata?

  • 10:02 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Andre Russell suffered from a cramp against SRH but as there was no injury he should be fit to play against MI. Jason Roy may replace Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

  • 9:56 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: It would be interesting to see if archer gets a game tonight. Reports suggest he will feature today against the Knights at the Wankhede.

  • 9:53 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: For KKR, their spinners would be the key. Nitish Rana found form in the loss against Hyderabad, he would like to continue it against Mumbai.

  • 9:49 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: MI is likely to bring in Kumar Kartikeya in place of Hrithik Shokeen and Jofra Archer is a probability in place of Riley Meredith. Two changes are on the cards!

  • 9:46 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: KKR won two and lost two, while MI won one in three. The Knights find themselves at the fourth spot, while MI are languishing at the bottom at ninth position.

  • 9:43 AM IST

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians have a record of 22-9 against KKR in the IPL. Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs against KKR in history. The MI skipper would be key to their fortunes vs KKR.

  • 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: For Mumbai, Surya has been the worry. He has certainly not lived up to the expectations and fans would hope he gets among the runs.

  • 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: KKR would be sweating over Andre Russell’s fitness. It is not certain he would feature against MI after he cramped up during the Hyderabad game in Kolkata while bowling.

The Knights travel west for their game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. While the Knights would like to get back to winning ways, it will not be easy against the home favourites. The focus will be on Suryakumar Yadav, who has not fired up to expectations. Eyes would also be on Andre Russell’s availability for the game. With both sides featuring quality spinners, the tweakers could rule the roost at the Wankhede stadium today afternoon.

Published Date: April 16, 2023 9:59 AM IST

Updated Date: April 16, 2023 10:01 AM IST

