LIVE Updates | Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: Rohit Departs, SKY Joins Green In Chase

IPL 2023 Live Score, MI Vs PBKS Match Updates, Game 31, April 22: The turning point in PBKS innings was Arjun Tendulkar's 31-run over. Get MI vs PBKS updates and live streaming.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Punjab VS Mumbai Indians 214/8 (20.0) 104/2 (11.3) Run Rate: (Current: 9.04) MI need 111 runs in 51 balls at 13.05 rpo Last Wicket: Rohit Sharma (C) c & b Liam Livingstone 44 (27) - 84/2 in 9.3 Over Suryakumar Yadav 14 * (7) 3x4, 0x6 Cameron Green 42 (31) 4x4, 1x6 Liam Livingstone (1.3-0-18-1) * Rahul Chahar (3-0-25-0)

Punjab Kings piled up a commanding 214 for 8 against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 match on Saturday. Sam Curran, the highest paid overseas recruit smashed 55 off 29 balls while adding 92 for the fifth wicket in just eight overs with Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28 balls). Curran’s innings had five fours and four sixes. National T20 team contender Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7 balls) also upped the ante towards the end. For MI, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (2/15 in 3 overs) was the best bowler with all the pacers getting more or less hammered.

