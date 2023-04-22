Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: Rohit Departs, SKY Joins Green In Chase

IPL 2023 Live Score, MI Vs PBKS Match Updates, Game 31, April 22: The turning point in PBKS innings was Arjun Tendulkar's 31-run over. Get MI vs PBKS updates and live streaming.

Updated: April 22, 2023 10:22 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Sachin Tendulkar: It looks like a good track. After the break, the pitch has become a little bit sticky. (On his 50th birthday) This is the slowest half-century of my life. Its a package a highs and lows and it has taught me many things in life. 34 years in the game and I thoroughly enjoyed. This is the best thing that has happened in my life. The dream started in 1983 and I started chasing that dream and I am enjoying it.

  • 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Liam Livingstone comes to bowl and strikes straightaway. Rohit Sharma gets an cheeky edge and Livingstone does the rest. Big big wicket for PBKS. Rohit goes for 44. MI 88/2 (10)

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Classssy from Rohit Sharma. Straight over the bowler’s head for a huge six. He finishes the over with a four. With that six, Rohit becomes the first Indian to hit 250 IPL sixes. MI 79/1 (9)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Rahul Chahar is brought into the attack for the first time. Fifty partnership between Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green comes up. MI 59/1 (7)

  • 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Just a four from Nathan Ellis’ first over. Fifty comes up for Mumbai Indians. MI 54/1 (6)

  • 9:58 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Six more from Rohit Sharma. He waits and pulls Sam Curran for a huge maximum. Gorgeous cover drive from Cameron Green to end the over. MI 46/1 (5)

  • 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Despite Ishan Kishan’s departure, Mumbai Indians have kept the scoreboard ticking with Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green dealing in boundaries. A four and a six off Arshdeep Singh. MI 33/1 (4)

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Harpreet Brar into the attack. BANG! Cameron Green sends the Indian for a maximum wide over long-on. MI 21/1 (3)

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Arshdeep Singh comes into the attack and he gets Ishan Kishan. Huge huge wicket for PBKS. MI 13/1 (2)

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to start the chase for MI. Matthew Short to start for PBKS. Prabhsimran Singh has been substituted and Nathan Ellis comes in as the Impact player for PBKS. MI 7/0 (1)

LIVE Updates | Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score

Punjab Kings piled up a commanding 214 for 8 against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 match on Saturday. Sam Curran, the highest paid overseas recruit smashed 55 off 29 balls while adding 92 for the fifth wicket in just eight overs with Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28 balls). Curran’s innings had five fours and four sixes. National T20 team contender Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7 balls) also upped the ante towards the end. For MI, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (2/15 in 3 overs) was the best bowler with all the pacers getting more or less hammered.

Published Date: April 22, 2023 10:07 PM IST

Updated Date: April 22, 2023 10:22 PM IST

