LIVE Updates | Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: MI Opt To Bowl; Archer Makes Comeback

IPL 2023 Live Score, MI Vs PBKS Match Updates, Game 31, April 22: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians have won three games on the bounce. Get MI vs PBKS updates and live streaming.

Updated: April 22, 2023 7:09 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Meanwhile, on the other side, Gujarat Titans have defended 136 against Lucknow Super Giants. Titans won by seven runs as Mohit Sharma defends 12 in the last over.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: PBKS are playing three overseas players and that means they have the option of bringing in a foreigner as an Impact Player.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Playing XIs

    Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Yes. It’s confirmed that Shikhar Dhawan will not play. Sam Curran and Rohit Sharma at the toss. Mumbai Indians win the toss and will bowl first.

  • 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: “The batters will be mindful of the dimensions. It looks like a very very good batting track but the fast men could be the ones to watch out for tonight. It is a great ground to bat on and it is a chasing ground,” reckon Matthew Hayden and Danny Morrison in Pitch Report.

  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Sam Curran inspects the pitch and it certainly gives a hint that he will be leading PBKS today against MI.

  • 6:54 PM IST

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Arjun Tendulkar has bowled well in the last two games. Although he was given only two overs on his IPL debut, the Tendulkar junior dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his maiden wicket and also defended 20 runs in the last over against SRH.

  • 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: With spinners Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar doing well, one possible change is Kagiso Rabada coming in place of Nathan Ellis. There is an outside chance of Shikhar Dhawan coming in as an impact player, to bat.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: There has been a mystery on Jofra Archer’s availability. The England pacer missed four games on the trot and didn’t practice on the eve of PBKS match as well. Looks Archer will not be available for PBKS game as well.

Mumbai Indians would like continue their winning momentum and register fourth win on the trot in IPL 2023 when they take on depleted Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. After losing both their openers, Mumbai Indians have won three games on the bounce. Punjab Kings are coming after losing against RCB.

Published Date: April 22, 2023 7:06 PM IST

Updated Date: April 22, 2023 7:09 PM IST

