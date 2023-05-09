Top Recommended Stories

  MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: All Eyes on Rohit vs Kohli BLOCKBUSTER
LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: All Eyes on Rohit vs Kohli BLOCKBUSTER

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 54th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 9, 2023 8:53 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

  • 9:04 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: There is no confirmation yet from MI’s end about Varma being fully fit for the game against RCB. When Rohit was quizzed, on the toss on his playing XI against CSK, the opener confirmed Varma’s injury.

  • 8:53 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Varma has been MI’s best batter, scoring 274 runs in nine games at a stunning strike rate of 158.38. He would be expected to deliver again.

  • 8:52 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Tilak Verma, who missed the last game due to a niggle, is expected to return to the side for the big clash against Bangalore.

  • 8:51 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: With both sides needing a win to stay in the race for the playoff, this game promises to be a humdinger. It is expected to go right down to the wire.

  • 8:50 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome to the big build-up for the MI vs RCB game at Wankhede stadium. We will provide you with all the updates ahead of the clash.

LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023

We are hours away from the start of the much-awaited Indian Premier League game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Tuesday. The match is a big one as the two superstars of Indian cricket – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – would go head-to-head against each other. A win is important for both sides with the race for the playoffs heating up. Eyes would be on Rohit and Kohli as they would be the key to the fortunes of their side. Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up.

