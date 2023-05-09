Home

LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: All Eyes on Rohit vs Kohli BLOCKBUSTER

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 54th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

We are hours away from the start of the much-awaited Indian Premier League game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Tuesday. The match is a big one as the two superstars of Indian cricket – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – would go head-to-head against each other. A win is important for both sides with the race for the playoffs heating up. Eyes would be on Rohit and Kohli as they would be the key to the fortunes of their side. Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up.

