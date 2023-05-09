ZEE

LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Chris Jordan Replaces Injured Jofra Archer at Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 54th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 9, 2023 1:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

  • 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: We will provide you with the Dream11 Team Predictions so that you can win fantasy points and exciting prizes.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: “We know the allegiance of Rohit with Mumbai Indians and everything that he has done in his career. So, we absolutely back him. He can come back and perform for us, he has batted beautifully in a few games, showing really good tempo on the top. So, we back Rohit all the way,” Green said at a press interaction ahead of their game against RCB.

  • 1:10 PM IST

  • 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Rohit has amassed 184 runs in 10 games whcih is way below his standards. More prominently, he has just two half centuries in 33 IPL games. The MI skipper has been facing heat on social space.

  • 12:36 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: “Virat Kohli has always had the urge to score runs. You can score maximum runs in one season, two or three seasons, but if you are successful in doing this for 15 consecutive seasons, then it can be attributed to the result of your hard work and dedication. What Virat has done in the last 15 years is really commendable,” said Imran Tahir on Star Sports.

  • 12:35 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Sehwag said, “Rohit Sharma is not battling with the bowlers but with himself. There is a mental block. There’s no problem with his batting technique. Some confusion is going on in his mind. But the day he gets going, we will make up for all the previous matches.”

  • 12:28 PM IST

  • 12:28 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Cameron Green said, “I’m loving my time with the Mumbai Indians”. Green would be a key player in the game tonight.

  • 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Bangalore hammered Mumbai in their opening fixture of IPL 2023. Now, the Rohit-led side would like to square things with Bangalore when they meet at the Wankhede today.

  • 11:34 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians announce that Chris Jordan will join the squad for the rest of the season. Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continue to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation.

We are hours away from the start of the much-awaited Indian Premier League game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Tuesday. The match is a big one as the two superstars of Indian cricket – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – would go head-to-head against each other. A win is important for both sides with the race for the playoffs heating up. Eyes would be on Rohit and Kohli as they would be the key to the fortunes of their side. Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up.

