LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: All Eyes on Rohit vs Kohli BLOCKBUSTER

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 54th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 9, 2023 10:20 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: MI captain Rohit Sharma’s form has been a major concern for the side. He has not been able to get going and is due for a big one. Will he return to form against RCB?

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: What happens at the toss would be extremely interesting. Wankhede is a good chasing ground and if past records are anything to go by – the team winning the toss would opt to bowl first.

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli said: “We love playing in Mumbai, I think it suits our style of play as well and it does for Mumbai Indians as well. So it’s always an exciting game, Always a game that is competitive”.
    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: It is expected to be a high-scoring affair as there is true bounce on the Wankhede strip and that will allow stroke makers to hit on the up.

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: RCB captain Faf du Plessis has been in good form and the fans would love another masterclass from him. Will that happen or not we will find out.

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: There is no confirmation yet from MI’s end about Varma being fully fit for the game against RCB. When Rohit was quizzed, on the toss on his playing XI against CSK, the opener confirmed Varma’s injury.

We are hours away from the start of the much-awaited Indian Premier League game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Tuesday. The match is a big one as the two superstars of Indian cricket – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – would go head-to-head against each other. A win is important for both sides with the race for the playoffs heating up. Eyes would be on Rohit and Kohli as they would be the key to the fortunes of their side. Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up.

