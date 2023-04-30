Home

IPL 2023 Live score, MI vs RR Match Updates, Game 42, April 30: Mumbai Indians and Indian national team captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 36th birthday on Sunday. Get MI vs RR live updates and live streaming details.

Mumbai Indians will have to bring their ‘A-game’ to the show in order to stop Rajasthan Royals’ juggernaut when the two teams meet in the 1000th Indian Premier League match on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Incidentally, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is also celebrating his 36th birthday today. RR are currently at the top of the table with some incredible performances. On the other hand, there are serious concerns for MI, especially their death bowling, which was responsible for their last two defeats in high-scoring games.

