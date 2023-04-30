Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | MI Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan Opt To Bat On Rohit’s Birthday
LIVE Updates | MI Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan Opt To Bat On Rohit’s Birthday

IPL 2023 Live score, MI vs RR Match Updates, Game 42, April 30: Mumbai Indians and Indian national team captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 36th birthday on Sunday. Get MI vs RR live updates and live streaming details.

Updated: April 30, 2023 7:03 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Playing XIs

    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan

    Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: The two captains are out in the middle. Sanju Samson wins the toss and Rajasthan Royals opt to bat. Jofra Archer is back for Mumbai Indians.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: This looks like a beauty. The last time a game was played on this surface, Venkatesh Iyer scored the most fabulous hundred. Are they going to chase? This season it is suggesting setting the score is probably the best course of action,” says Kevin Pietersen in Pitch Report.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: In case Jofra Archer is available for selection, MI are likely to leave out Riley Meredith. Arjun Tendulkar set to retain his position so is Nehal Wadhera.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: The absence of Jasprit Bumrah and uncertainty over the availability of Jofra Archer has made it a weak-kneed bowling attack that got miserably exposed this season often, particularly in the last game in Ahmedabad, where they were hammered for over 200 runs in their last two games.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: The Royals, with firepower at the top of the batting order in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, followed by Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmeyer, and their season’s find, Dhruv Jurel, have become too hot for many a bowling attack.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: This season, however, the two teams are at opposite ends of the points table; Rajasthan Royals sit in third place while Mumbai Indians are languishing at 9th.

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: The franchise find themselves at the wrong end of the table at the halfway stage, and need a turn in fortunes soon. The good news is the batting core of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Cam Green have been finding form.

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: The Wankende hasn’t been a really happy hunting ground for Mumbai Indians so far this season.

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Not only for 1000th IPL match, the game is big as today Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his 36th birthday.

Mumbai Indians will have to bring their ‘A-game’ to the show in order to stop Rajasthan Royals’ juggernaut when the two teams meet in the 1000th Indian Premier League match on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Incidentally, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is also celebrating his 36th birthday today. RR are currently at the top of the table with some incredible performances. On the other hand, there are serious concerns for MI, especially their death bowling, which was responsible for their last two defeats in high-scoring games.

Published Date: April 30, 2023 6:33 PM IST

Updated Date: April 30, 2023 7:03 PM IST

