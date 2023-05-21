LIVE BUZZ | MI vs SRH, IPL 2023: Rohit & Co. Eye BIG Win to Seal Playoff Berth

ZEE Sites

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 69th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Published: May 21, 2023 8:56 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

So yes, today is the last day of the league matches in IPL 2023. Two big games, two big teams – one spot left. Mumbai Indians play their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede stadium. Rohit Sharma and Co. would need a massive win to edge Royal Challengers Bangalore to grab the fourth spot in the points table. The Hyderabad side cannot be taken as pushovers as they have some quality cricketers who could hurt MI. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons on Super Sunday.

Live Updates

  • 8:53 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs SRH, IPL 2023: The Hyderabad side is already out of the playoff race. They would also like to sign off on a high and carry confidence forward for the next season.

  • 8:23 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs SRH, IPL 2023: Interesting to see if MI make changes to their playing XI. Specultions are rife that Arjun Tendulkar is likely to be included in the XI. That happens or not remains to be seen.

  • 8:22 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs SRH, IPL 2023: Three teams have already qualified, now it is the fight for the final spot for the playoff. Mumbai would like to bring their ‘A’ game to the fore.

  • 8:21 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs SRH, IPL 2023: MI need a big win to keep their hopes alive of grabbing the fourth spot in the points table. Rohit and Co. would have the backing of the crowd at the Wankhede and that will help.

  • 8:20 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs SRH, IPL 2023: Hello and a very good morning to everyone. It promises to be a mouthwatering Sunday coming up with two games lined up. First, it will be Mumbai taking on Hyderabad.

