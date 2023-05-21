Home

LIVE BUZZ | MI vs SRH, IPL 2023: Rohit & Co. Eye BIG Win to Seal Playoff Berth

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 69th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming deets.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2023

So yes, today is the last day of the league matches in IPL 2023. Two big games, two big teams – one spot left. Mumbai Indians play their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede stadium. Rohit Sharma and Co. would need a massive win to edge Royal Challengers Bangalore to grab the fourth spot in the points table. The Hyderabad side cannot be taken as pushovers as they have some quality cricketers who could hurt MI. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons on Super Sunday.

