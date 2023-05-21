ZEE Sites

  LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Vivrant Departs; Klaasen Joins Mayank
LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Vivrant Departs; Klaasen Joins Mayank

LIVE Score | Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 69, IPL 2023: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates and live score of Indian Premier League 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Updated: May 21, 2023 4:48 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by Sunny Daud

Mayank Agarwal

80* (42) 8x4, 4x6

Heinrich Klaasen (W)

7 (4) 1x4, 0x6

Piyush Chawla

(3.3-0-36-0)*

Kumar Kartikeya

(4-0-39-0)
LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score

LIVE Score | Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Fifties from Mayank Agarwal and Vivrat Sharma put Sunrisers Hyderabad on top and Akash Madhwal  finally managed to scalp Vivrat’s wicket on 14th over.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2023 match 69 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. This is the do or die clash for Mumbai Indians as the franchise will look to qualify for playoffs.

On the other hand, SRH will also look to end their IPL campaign on a high and they might look to dent Mumbai’s hopes for playoffs.

MI vs SRH Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

SRH Impact Subs: Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Akeal Hosein, Abdul Samad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Subs: Ramandeep, Vishnu, Stubbs, Tilak, Warrier

Live Updates

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Piyush Chawla comes to bowl his last over of the spell. The bowler was expensive for MI so far. Klassen is off to a good start and Mayank Agarwal is also confident.

  • 4:45 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Heinrich Klaasen Joins Mayank Agarwal for the total.

  • 4:42 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: WICKET!!! And the promising innings come to and end. Akash Madhwal gets the much-needed breakthrough for Mumbai Indians.
    SRH 140/1 (13.5)

  • 4:38 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Akash Madhwal comes to bowl the 14th over.

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Both the batters have crossed 50 runs mark, and That was an expensive over for Mumbai Indians. 19 runs from the over.
    SRH 130/0 (13)

  • 4:34 PM IST

  • 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Piyush Chawla is pretty expensive for Mumbai today as the bowler 28 runs in his three overs so far. Both the batters are looking set on the ground.
    SRH 111/0 (12)

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: 100 runs partnership comes up for SRH. That was a good start. Now the franchise will need to score big to win this game. Mumbai Indians are looking under pressure.

    SRH 103/0 (11)

  • 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Vivrant Sharma slams maiden IPL fifty what a great batter. 10 runs from the over. Mumbai Indians are looking for a breakthrough.
    SRH 93/0 (10)

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Chris Jordan comes to bowl the tenth over.

