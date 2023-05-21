Home

Sports

LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Vivrant Departs; Klaasen Joins Mayank

live

LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Vivrant Departs; Klaasen Joins Mayank

LIVE Score | Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 69, IPL 2023: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates and live score of Indian Premier League 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad

LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score

LIVE Score | Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Fifties from Mayank Agarwal and Vivrat Sharma put Sunrisers Hyderabad on top and Akash Madhwal finally managed to scalp Vivrat’s wicket on 14th over.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2023 match 69 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. This is the do or die clash for Mumbai Indians as the franchise will look to qualify for playoffs.

On the other hand, SRH will also look to end their IPL campaign on a high and they might look to dent Mumbai’s hopes for playoffs.

MI vs SRH Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

SRH Impact Subs: Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Akeal Hosein, Abdul Samad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Subs: Ramandeep, Vishnu, Stubbs, Tilak, Warrier

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.