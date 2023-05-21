LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

ZEE Sites

Updated: May 21, 2023 3:13 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE Score | Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2023 match 69 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. MI began the IPL 2023 league like they did with most other seasons, with some poor performances. But thereafter, their fearsome batting line-up, was bolstered by some insane hitting from Suryakumar Yadav. Tilak Varma, Tim David, and the rest brought them to a stage where they looked like sailing into the qualifiers with minimum fuss. But then, some losses, including one in their last match, have found MI being demoted to 6th position on the IPL 2023 points table, for the moment, with a poor Nett Run-Rate.  Essentially, MI needs to beat SRH and by a hefty margin, be it chasing or defending. If there was a silver lining to all of this, it would be that MI are playing at home and against SRH, who don’t even seem to be winning an argument nowadays.

MI vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

SRH Impact Subs: Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Akeal Hosein, Abdul Samad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Subs: Ramandeep, Vishnu, Stubbs, Tilak, Warrier

    Aiden Markram on Toss: We would want to finish strong. Another opportunity for the squad and a few of the players. There are a couple of changes. Exciting changes for us. Can’t remember most of them. High-scoring venue. It should be a great time for the batters as we have nothing to lose.
    Rohit Sharma on toss: We are gonna chase. Just the nature of the pitch. It is a little dry as well. Whatever it has to happen will happen in the first innings. Shokeen is not playing. Kartikeya is in. It is a tricky one. We just want to win the game and not think about how to do it. Winning gives us a chance. Not looking too far ahead. We have talked in the team meeting what to do. We have played an afternoon game before. We are aware of what the pitch and the conditions here. You just need to play well to win.

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indians Won the toss and opted to bowl first against SRH. For hosts, Kumar Kartokeya comes into the playing XI and for SRH Umran Malik comes in.

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: It’s a hot sunny day in Wankhede. We are just a few minutes away from the toss.

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: The toss will be on time and both the teams are already on the ground for the match.

