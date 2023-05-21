ZEE Sites

LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Rohit Sharma’s Men Eye Playoffs Berth

Updated: May 21, 2023 1:42 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE Score | Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2023 match 69 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. MI began the IPL 2023 league like they did with most other seasons, with some poor performances. But thereafter, their fearsome batting line-up, was bolstered by some insane hitting from Suryakumar Yadav. Tilak Varma, Tim David, and the rest brought them to a stage where they looked like sailing into the qualifiers with minimum fuss. But then, some losses, including one in their last match, have found MI being demoted to 6th position on the IPL 2023 points table, for the moment, with a poor Nett Run-Rate.  Essentially, MI needs to beat SRH and by a hefty margin, be it chasing or defending. If there was a silver lining to all of this, it would be that MI are playing at home and against SRH, who don’t even seem to be winning an argument nowadays.

Live Updates

  • 1:40 PM IST
    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: In the second game of Super Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore – who are seated at the fourth position with 14 points, equal to MI, but with a better net run rate – host Gujarat Titans. RCB just need to win the game and qualify for the playoffs for a straight fourth time.
  • 1:39 PM IST
    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: On the other hand, Ravi Shastri feels once runs start flowing from Rohit’s bat then it will be difficult to stop him.
    “Rohit doesn’t need any motivation. It is Rohit’s bad luck that runs are not coming out of his bat and he is getting out after playing two or three balls. But once runs start flowing out of his bat then it will be difficult to stop him. This is a different guy,” said Shastri.
  • 1:38 PM IST
    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: “If MI move forward, it will be unstoppable. After going to the playoffs, MI’s chances of winning the trophy will increase significantly. Mumbai have the best batting. If their bowling gets slightly better, then no one is better than MI. Nothing can be better than this if MI and CSK make it to the finals this season,” said Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.
  • 1:37 PM IST
    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: The former MI and CSK star is hoping for a grand finale between the two teams.
  • 1:35 PM IST
    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes if Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs, the five-time champions will be unstoppable and they will go on to lift their sixth trophy in the Toughest T20.
  • 1:35 PM IST
    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: After Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants won their last league games and secured the playoffs berth on Super Saturday, the focus now shifts to Super Sunday — the last doubleheader of the Incredible T20 — where five-time champions Mumbai Indians take on beleaguered Sunrisers Hyderabad while Royal Challengers Bangalore host holders Gujarat Titans at home in their last game of the round-robin phase.
  • 1:31 PM IST
    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: The last two games of IPL 2023 league stage, set to be played on Sunday, are crucial as the result of these matches will reveal the fourth qualifying team of the tournament. That fourth team will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator.
  • 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has backed out-of-form Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma to do well in the must-win IPL 2023 game against SRH and reckons the fellow Mumbaikar needs no extra motivation to come out of his lean patch because he knows how to make comebacks.

  • 1:29 PM IST

