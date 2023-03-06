Top Recommended Stories

live

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score & Updates: Stay tuned to this space for the live score and latest updates of MI vs RCB WPL 2023 match.

Updated: March 6, 2023 7:18 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mumbai: After pulling off a massive 143-run victory in the opening match of the WPL 2023 over Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians will be looking to carry their good form against Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, who lost by 60 runs in their opening fixture against Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals. Mumbai batting first against Gujarat, put up a massive 207 runs, thanks to captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s blistering knock of 65 off 30 deliveries, supported by Hayley Matthews 47 and Amelia Kerr’s 45. In the run-chase Saika Ishaque bamboozled the Giants with her 4-fer. Bangalore on the other hand were poor in their bowling as they let Delhi score 223 runs past them. In reply RCB only managed 163, with Mandhana, Perry and Knight getting scores in the 30s. Both teams tonight will be looking to better their record.

RCB-W vs MI-W Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: Better over from Nat Sciver-Brunt, 6 runs coming off it but that didn’t stop Smriti Mandhana to pull it for yet another boundary. 2 down, RCB are now at 17/0. RCB 17/0 (2)

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: Bright start from RCB! Mandhana gets a boundary in the second ball and Devine gets a maximum in the last over and that adds up 11 runs from the over. Not the best of opening over for Hayley Matthews. RCB looks like a team on a mission. RCB 11/0 (1)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: Hayley Matthews has the new ball. We’re in for a cracker tonight! Let’s play!

  • 7:28 PM IST

    Live WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: We are experiencing some wind here in Mumbai. The groundsmen have kept the covers ready if required. Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine will open the batting for RCB women.

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: Sophie Devine | I certainly feel old, there are some young players here and I think I have unfortunately taken the mettle for being the oldest player. I am very happy we have the likes of Schutt, Perry, Knight, we have a great squad but it is also the domestic players that make these competitions what they are. They are absolutely pest (Aussie players), we have got Schutt behind the camera here and she’s being a nuisance which will surprise no one, but it is great and these competitions help you mix and mingle with players you so often play against. It has been phenomenal and an honor to be part of the RCB family. We have a fantastic fanbase, community and a great brand to be a part of, hopefully we can do the jersey justice. It is nice for a batter but not so much for a bowler, it is great for the game and if I am being honest I want the boundaries to be pushed back a little bit, I think it is great for the game to see the players clearing the rope. Looking at the men’s IPL, Mumbai Indians taking on RCB is a really big game, so it is going to be a great opportunity, they had a great win first up and have plenty of stars. The great thing about this tournament you don’t have time to dwell on things and we will bounce back tonight.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: So both the sides are going with same playing XI. With RCB batting first, we have to see whether they can take advantages of the conditions or not.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: Harmanpreet Kaur at the Toss | Harmanpreet Kaur: Smriti is little luckier than me (with the toss). We wanted to bowl first and we got that. We have the confidence in our bowling unit and that’s why we wanted to bowl today. We are going with the same XI.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: Smriti Mandhana at the Toss | We would like to bat first. It is looks like a good wicket to bat on and chasing builds pressure. We had a chat in the meeting that thinking about totals would not help, we have to play to our strengths and we will get the big total. One of the top four batters has to bat deep and if we can do that then we will post good totals. One change for us.

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

  • 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh.

