LIVE WPL 2023, MI Vs RCB Score, Match 4: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt to Bat

LIVE WPL 2023, MI Vs RCB Score, Match 4: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt to Bat

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score & Updates: Stay tuned to this space for the live score and latest updates of MI vs RCB WPL 2023 match.

LIVE WPL 2023, MI Vs RCB Score & Updates, Match 4: Royal Challengers Bangalore Plot Comeback Against High-Flying Mumbai Indians.

LIVE WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 4

Mumbai: After pulling off a massive 143-run victory in the opening match of the WPL 2023 over Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians will be looking to carry their good form against Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, who lost by 60 runs in their opening fixture against Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals. Mumbai batting first against Gujarat, put up a massive 207 runs, thanks to captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s blistering knock of 65 off 30 deliveries, supported by Hayley Matthews 47 and Amelia Kerr’s 45. In the run-chase Saika Ishaque bamboozled the Giants with her 4-fer. Bangalore on the other hand were poor in their bowling as they let Delhi score 223 runs past them. In reply RCB only managed 163, with Mandhana, Perry and Knight getting scores in the 30s. Both teams tonight will be looking to better their record.

RCB-W vs MI-W Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

