Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score & Updates: Mumbai Indians on Top, Bangalore Reeling. Stay tuned to this space for the live score and latest updates of MI vs RCB WPL 2023 match.

Published: March 6, 2023 8:54 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mumbai: After pulling off a massive 143-run victory in the opening match of the WPL 2023 over Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians will be looking to carry their good form against Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, who lost by 60 runs in their opening fixture against Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals. Mumbai batting first against Gujarat, put up a massive 207 runs, thanks to captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s blistering knock of 65 off 30 deliveries, supported by Hayley Matthews 47 and Amelia Kerr’s 45. In the run-chase Saika Ishaque bamboozled the Giants with her 4-fer. Bangalore on the other hand were poor in their bowling as they let Delhi score 223 runs past them. In reply RCB only managed 163, with Mandhana, Perry and Knight getting scores in the 30s. Both teams tonight will be looking to better their record.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: 17 overs gone, RCB are now at 146/8. Megan Schutt is giving her everything to take RCB to at least 170. RCB 146/8 (17)

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: 14 overs gone, Bangalore have lost 7 wickets and currently stand at 115/7. Shreyanka Patil and Megan Schutt will have to take their time to a respectable total now. RCB 115/7 (14)

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: 12 overs gone, Bangalore are now at 102/5. Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja rebuild for the RCB women. Can they get to a fighting total, here in this batting-friendly ground. RCB 102/5 (12)

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: After 10 overs of play, RCB now stand at 81/5. Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja will have to take the game forward from here on. With the big names gone, the onus is now on them to fire. RCB 81/5 (10)

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: OUT!! Like we’ve predicted before! RCB lose their way yet again and Perry has to depart now. A direct-hit and once again it takes away the momentum away from you. RCB back to square one! 71/5 (8.1)

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: 8 overs gone, RCB are now at 71/4. The runs are coming in for the Bangalore side, but we have to see for how long they can continue like this. They are in the same situation like yesterday’s match. They need to be resilient and keep on fighting. RCB 71/4 (8)

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: After losing out 4 wickets in quick succession, RCB now stand at 57/4 after 7 overs of play. Don’t get taken away by the score-line and run-rate, RCB are in tremendous pressure now and with Perry and Richa in the middle, they need to come up with something special. RCB 57/4 (7)

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: OUT!!! SETBACK!!! Smriti Mandhana departs!!! RCB are in trouble now! Hayle Matthews claims the wicket and Wong makes it up for her expensive over by taking an all important catch and as we speak it’s 2 in 2!!! Mumbai are on fire and Hayley Matthews is on a hattrick!!!

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: OUT!! First wicket for Mumbai Indians!! Saika Ishaque strikes finaly!! Sophie Devine departs and now she has to take the long walk back to the pavilion. Mumbai get the breakthrough! Disa Kasat is the new batter in for RCB. ANNND AS WE SPEAK, WE HAVE ANOTHER DISMISSAL!! KASAT GONE! SAIKA ON FIRRE! What a turnaround within a few deliveries! RCB 39/2 (4.4)

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: 13 runs from the over! Issy Wong dishes out the most expensive over so far in the game. All the three boundaries came off the bat of Smriti Mandhana and the RCB skipper is in fine touch tonight. 4 overs gone, RCB are now at 35/0. RCB 35/0 (3)

Published Date: March 6, 2023 8:54 PM IST

