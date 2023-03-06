Top Recommended Stories

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score & Updates: Matthews, Sciver-Brunt Guide Mumbai Indians to 9-Wicket Victory. Stay tuned to this space for the live score and latest updates of MI vs RCB WPL 2023 match.

Published: March 6, 2023 10:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mumbai: Off-spin all-rounder Hayley Matthews picked three wickets to lead a superb bowling show for Mumbai Indians as they bowled out Royal Challengers Bangalore for 155 in the fourth match of WPL 2023 at Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

Bangalore had a flying start as they reached 39/0. But Hayley and Saika Ishaque making double strikes meant they went to 43/4. It took decent cameos from Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil and Megan Schutt to take Bangalore past 150.

For Mumbai, Hayley was the standout bowler with 3-28, while Saika and Amelia Kerr took two wickets each as the spinners took seven wickets combined. Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana began by dancing down the pitch to punch Hayley through extra cover for a boundary. Her opening partner Sophie Devine ended the opening over with a slog-sweep going for a six.

Smriti was at her absolute best — pulling easily off Nat Sciver-Brunt, before nailing an exquisite drive off Issy Wong and getting an outside edge off her to pick three boundaries. From the other end, Sophie managed to take two boundaries off Saika though there was a nice little battle between the two.

Eventually, Saika had the last laugh as Sophie slog-swept straight to midwicket in the fifth over. Two balls later, she foxed Disha Kasat with a tossed-up slower-through-the-air delivery to hit the middle stump.

In the next over, Hayley deepened Bangalore’s troubles as Smriti danced down the pitch to loft through the line, but sliced to backward point. On the very next ball, Hayley got some turn in to go past Heather Knight and crash into the stumps.

Ellyse Perry slammed a loft down the ground over Amelia’s head while Richa whacked two fours and a six to inject some momentum into Bangalore’s innings. Though Richa survived a caught behind appeal off Nat Sciver-Brunt despite clear deflection, the indecisive running between the wickets meant the scare of a run-out loomed.

But they weren’t lucky the third time as Ellyse fell short of her crease via a direct hit from short third man in the ninth over. Kanika enthralled the crowd with a sweep and swipe off Amelia for four and six respectively.

She then welcomed Jintimani Kalita with two boundaries, before a leading edge on a cross-bat shot was caught by the keeper off Pooja Vastrakar in the 13th over. In the next over, Richa went for a slog-sweep off Hayley but holed out to deep mid-wicket.

Shreyanka was impressive with her fast hands and timing the ball well while picking three boundaries in her 15-ball 23. But Nat ended her stay by trapping her plumb lbw. Though Megan kept the boundaries going, Amelia had her stumped and castled Renuka Thakur to end Bangalore’s innings.

RCB-W vs MI-W Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

  • 10:33 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: That’s it!! GAME OVER!! Mumbai Indians chase down the total in 14.2 overs. Brunt-Sciver (55) Matthews (77) guide MI to yet another famous victory.

  • 10:14 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: Hayley Matthews have completed her half-century and Sciver-Brunt is well set in in her 20s. With 10 overs remaining, MI require just 61 runs to claim victory. MI 95/1 (10)

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: 7 overs gone, Mumbai are now at 64/1. The run-rate is still under control and the MI girls are in the driver’s seat. MI 64/1 (7)

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: Preeti Bose removes Yastika Bhatia and Mumbai are already down by one wicket. MI are now at 45/1 after 5 overs. MI 45/1 (5)

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: 3 overs gone Mumbai Indians are now at 26/0. MI are off to a good start. They are well above the required run-rate. MI 26/0 (3)

  • 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia open innings for Mumbai Indians! Let’s play!

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: ALL-OUT!!! RCB has been bundled out for 155! Fighting total on the board. But the question is, can Bangalore defend it ? RCB 155 (18.4)

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: 17 overs gone, RCB are now at 146/8. Megan Schutt is giving her everything to take RCB to at least 170. RCB 146/8 (17)

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: 14 overs gone, Bangalore have lost 7 wickets and currently stand at 115/7. Shreyanka Patil and Megan Schutt will have to take their time to a respectable total now. RCB 115/7 (14)

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, MI vs RCB Score: 12 overs gone, Bangalore are now at 102/5. Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja rebuild for the RCB women. Can they get to a fighting total, here in this batting-friendly ground. RCB 102/5 (12)

