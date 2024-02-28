LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: UP Warriroz Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XIs

Home

LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2024 Cricket Score

LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: UP Warriorz have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the fifth match of the ongoing Women’s Premier League at M Chinnasway Stadium in Bengaluru.

Nat Sciver-Brunt at Toss – Harman has got a niggle, too early in the competition and we wanted to rest her. Shabmin Ismail has a niggle and she misses out as well. Harman has led us well, I’ve picked up a bit from her. Lots of chants for RCB, but we’ve done well to silence the crowd as well.

Alyssa Healy at Toss – We’ll bowl first. We got pretty close in the first game, but were outclassed in the second game. One change for us. It’s always some extra spice, but this is WPL and it’s Indian conditions (on the possible AUS-ENG rivalry with Nat Sciver-Brunt)

MI vs UPW Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

