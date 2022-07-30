Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting 49 KG Category, CWG LIVE match updates- Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022Also Read - LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Amid High Expectations, Mirabai Chanu Guns For GOLD

Chanu will be facing an easy field and would hope to defend her title. The Indian is way ahead of her competitors in terms of entry weight with a total of 205 kg. The nearest competitor has an entry weight 170 kg. She had managed to lift a total of 196 kg in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, creating a Games record. Interestingly, Mirabai Chanu's entry total of 205 kg is higher than her total lift she managed at the Tokyo Olympics. Given the entry weight, the Indian will have her eyes on completing a 90 kg snatch lift, bettering her tally of 87 kg in the 2020 summer games. In a few of her recent interviews, Mirabai said she was happy with the time they got in the city. She sounded confident and hopefully that means India wins its first gold at Birmingham.