Mirabai Chanu Women's Weightlifting 49 KG Category, CWG LIVE match updates- Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022

Chanu will be facing an easy field and would hope to defend her title. The Indian is way ahead of her competitors in terms of entry weight with a total of 205 kg. The nearest competitor has an entry weight 170 kg. She had managed to lift a total of 196 kg in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, creating a Games record. Interestingly, Mirabai Chanu’s entry total of 205 kg is higher than her total lift she managed at the Tokyo Olympics. Given the entry weight, the Indian will have her eyes on completing a 90 kg snatch lift, bettering her tally of 87 kg in the 2020 summer games. In a few of her recent interviews, Mirabai said she was happy with the time they got in the city. She sounded confident and hopefully that means India wins its first gold at Birmingham. Also Read - CWG: India Steamroll Sri Lanka To Qualify Or Knockout Stage In Mixed Team Badminton



Live Updates

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Chanu has a message for all the Indian fans, that he wants 130 crore Indians to pray for her success, so she can bring a medal home. She has also wished luck for all the participating members of the Indian contingent.

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE I Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu admits that taking the challenge of lifting 90 Kg is something she needs to work one. She has done a lot of hardwork and has developed a lot of change in her techniques.

  • 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Just few minutes, the Indian fans are surely be both tensed and excited at the same time, as a lot of hopes has been invested on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Medallist. LIVE updates of the event soon.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu’s 49 KG Weightlifting match will commence from 8:00 PM IST, 3:30 PM Local time. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates from the high-octane match.

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: In a recent interview, Mirabai sounded confident and hopefully that means India wins its first gold at Birmingham.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: In the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Mirabai Chanu managed to lift a total of 196 kg, creating a Games record back then. She is way ahead of her competitors in terms of entry weight with a total of 205 kg.

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: With the country’s first two medals coming in weightlifting, Mirabai Chanu will surely be feeling the pressure as all eyes will be on her as he aim to clinch the elusive gold.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: First it was Sanket Sargar, who bagged silver in Men’s 55 Kg category and then Gururaja Poojary got India’s second medal as he stroke Bronze in the Men’s 51 Kg category.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: After an eventful day on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, India has finally opened their account in the medals tally and all of the medals coming in Weightlifting so far!

  • 7:23 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Women’s Weightlifting 49 KG, Commonwealth Games 2022 Match featuring India’s Olympic Silver Medallist from the Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu!