Mirabai Chanu Women's Weightlifting 49 KG Category, CWG LIVE match updates- Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022

Chanu will be facing an easy field and would hope to defend her title. The Indian is way ahead of her competitors in terms of entry weight with a total of 205 kg. The nearest competitor has an entry weight 170 kg. She had managed to lift a total of 196 kg in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, creating a Games record. Interestingly, Mirabai Chanu's entry total of 205 kg is higher than her total lift she managed at the Tokyo Olympics. Given the entry weight, the Indian will have her eyes on completing a 90 kg snatch lift, bettering her tally of 87 kg in the 2020 summer games. In a few of her recent interviews, Mirabai said she was happy with the time they got in the city. She sounded confident and hopefully that means India wins its first gold at Birmingham.

Live Updates

  • 9:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: It was some lifting from Mirabai Chanu and now we have to see what she does in the clean and jerk. She is a runaway leader here.

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: With the 88 Kg lift, Chanu is ahead by miles. Time for the clean and jerk round.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Oh no! She couldn’t hold the 90 kgs for long. But good try. But the game is very much on!

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Third attempt! It’s time to lift 90 Kgs!! That’s almost double her weight! Can she do it ?

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Time for the second attempt ! Chanu does it again at 88 KG!! Great balance, great positioning!

  • 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Chanu nails the first attempt at 84 kg! Just the start she wanted!

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Here she comes !

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: The Moment has finally come for the Indians. Mirabai Chanu, the defending champions will be coming down the isle shortly.

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Still there is time for Mirabai. We have to wait a little longer, before she makes an appearance.

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE | Mirabai Chanu Women’s Weightlifting: Disappointing end for Sri Lanka’s Samarak, she couldn’t quite keep her balance in the 68 Kg.