LIVE | Morocco vs Croatia, Group F, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: MAR 0-0 CRO At Half Time

Updated: November 23, 2022 4:28 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Doha: 2018 Ballon D’OR winner Luka Modric-led Croatia will look to create an impact from game 1 as they face a resurgent Moroccan side in their first group encounter at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha. On the other hand, the Moroccan team are coming off to a fantastic warm-up win against Georgia.

Check out full squads here:

Morocco: Bounou, Mohamedi, Tagnaouti, Hakimi, Mazraoui, El Yamiq, Saiss, Dari, Allal, Benoun, Aguerd, Amrabat, Ounahi, Sabiri, Amallah, Jabrane, El Khannous, Ziyech, Aboukhlal, Boufal, En-Nesyri, Abde, Zaroury, Chair, Hamdallah, Cheddira

Croatia: Livakovic, Ivusic, Grbic, Stanisic, Barisic, Sutalo, Lovren, Sosa, Gvardiol, Vida, Juranovic, Erlic, Majer, Kovacic, Modric, Brozovic, Pasalic, Vlasic, Sucic, Jakic, Perisic, Kramaric, Livaja, Petkovic, Budimir, Orsic

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Morocco vs Croatia, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: Safe to say, this game is heading towards a draw. IT IS ALL OVER!!! MAR 0-0 CRO (FULL TIME)

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Morocco vs Croatia, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: Probably, the last press from Morocco at the moment. 90 minutes are up. 6 minutes are added to the match. MAR 0-0 CRO (91″)

  • 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Morocco vs Croatia, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: As a fan, it is heartening as well as frustrating to see a match like this. Both teams have been at each other’s neck for a while. Last 5 minutes left. MAR 0-0 CRO (86″)

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Morocco vs Croatia, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: Morocco has been the better side in this game. Modric, with the counter attack, but to no avail. MOR 0-0 CRO (75″)

  • 4:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Morocco vs Croatia, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: Crowd is coming into the act. This was certainly a missed opportunity for Morocco but they try again. However, it is still stalemate. MAR 0-0 CRO (63″)

  • 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Morocco vs Croatia, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: That was dangerous gameplay by the Croatians. Another chance goes begging. Excellent counter attack by Croatia. MAR 0-0 CRO (52″)

  • 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE | Morocco vs Croatia, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: Second half to begin soon.

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Morocco vs Croatia, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: That is a fantastic save from the Moroccan goalkeeper. It was a golden assist from Modric but Bounou was up to the task. Extra minutes added to Half time. Another attempt by Modric. Half time finishes. MAR 0-0 CRO (Half time)

  • 4:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Morocco vs Croatia, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: Another free kick for Morocco. Will they capitalize? They just miss out. Excellent from Croatia in their defence as they clear it nicely. MAR 0-0 CRO (42″)

  • 4:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Morocco vs Croatia, FIFA WC 2022 Updates: Moroccan defence at it again. Not letting Croatia get away this game. An incredibly competitive first half on our hands. MAR 0-0 CRO (35″)

Updated Date: November 23, 2022 4:28 PM IST