LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates

Knowing MS Dhoni over the years, it is next to impossible to predict what announcement he is going to make on Sunday (September 25). That is how he is and is also immensely loved by fans. Speculations are rife that the 41-year-old could be retiring from IPL. If that happens, he will not be playing cricket anymore and that would be extremely heartbreaking for fans. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates as we build up to the Dhoni announcement. The announcement happens less than four hours from now.Also Read - MS Dhoni Retirement to NEW CSK Captain Announcement: Things THALA Can REVEAL at 2 PM Announcement