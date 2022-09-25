LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates

Knowing MS Dhoni over the years, it is next to impossible to predict what announcement he is going to make on Sunday (September 25). That is how he is and is also immensely loved by fans. Speculations are rife that the 41-year-old could be retiring from IPL. If that happens, he will not be playing cricket anymore and that would be extremely heartbreaking for fans. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates as we build up to the Dhoni announcement. The announcement happens less than four hours from now.Also Read - MS Dhoni Retirement to NEW CSK Captain Announcement: Things THALA Can REVEAL at 2 PM Announcement

Live Updates

  • 12:44 PM IST

  • 12:41 PM IST

  • 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: The buzz is growing every second as fans try to guess what will be the announcement. Could it very well be on expected lines – he RETIRES?

  • 12:33 PM IST

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: We are less than 90 minutes from the start of Dhoni’s LIVE. You can watch it on FB and follow all updates here…

  • 12:31 PM IST

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: The former India captain in an interview recently spoke of the Indian team’s recent performances and the backlash they received. Dhoni reckoned as a fan it is easy to suggest, but as players, everybody knows what needs to be done.

  • 12:28 PM IST

  • 12:18 PM IST

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: Yesterday, Dhoni-led Team India completed 15 years of winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007. Will it be something about that, not likely…

  • 12:15 PM IST

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: Time is ticking down to 2 PM IST. Fans are getting super excited. Predictions are rife that he will retire, but will he surprise us all? We will have to wait and see what happens.

  • 12:06 PM IST

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: You can watch his LIVE Facebook session at 2 pm IST only on Facebook. Follow all LIVE updates here…

  • 12:05 PM IST

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: It could be an anti-climax if he announces a new business venture amid all the hype and speculation. Maybe launch of a new store, a new film under his production house or anything else.