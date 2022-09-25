LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates

Knowing MS Dhoni over the years, it is next to impossible to predict what announcement he is going to make on Sunday (September 25). That is how he is and is also immensely loved by fans. Speculations are rife that the 41-year-old could be retiring from IPL. If that happens, he will not be playing cricket anymore and that would be extremely heartbreaking for fans. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates as we build up to the Dhoni announcement. The announcement happens less than four hours from now.Also Read - MS Dhoni Retirement to NEW CSK Captain Announcement: Things THALA Can REVEAL at 2 PM Announcement

Also Read - MS Dhoni Slams TROLLS Cricticising Rohit Sharma-Led Team India's Recent Performances

Also Read - Highlights IPL 2023 Auction And Trade Update: Chennai Super Kings Reject Delhi Capitals' Offer To Trade Ravindra Jadeja

Live Updates

  • 2:09 PM IST

  • 2:06 PM IST

  • 2:06 PM IST

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: Seconds away from the start of the LIVE.

  • 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: Not even 10 minutes left, This has been a long wait. Now let us see what surprise Dhoni has in store for us. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates.

  • 1:56 PM IST

  • 1:47 PM IST

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: Even as I write, I too can feel the pulse racing that is the kind of impact Dhoni has had in our lives. I really do not know what will be the announcement. And I exactly fear that!

  • 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: We are less than 30 minutes away from the start. The nation waits with bated breath for the announcement. Oreo has sent a notification about the LIVE and that has sparked speculations.

  • 1:26 PM IST

  • 1:23 PM IST

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: Surely the nervousness among the fans is growing. The last thing they want to hear is Dhoni retiring. Hopefully, that will not happen today.

  • 1:10 PM IST

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: There are speculations that the BIG announcement is going to be the fact that he has become the brand ambassador of Oreo. There is no confirmation to this news,