Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL Final Live Streaming

When will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) start?Also Read - MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Final Match: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi at 8:00 PM IST February 27 Sunday

The final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will be conducted on Sunday, February 27. Also Read - MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 31: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi at 8:00 PM IST February 23

Where will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) be played? Also Read - MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League T20: Captain, Fantasy Tips PSL 2021- Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 28 From Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 9:30 PM IST June 18 Friday

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

What time will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) begin?

The match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) match?

The match between Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars encounter.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

Multan Sultans: Aamer Azmat, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, David Willey, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Fawad Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar, Phil Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam.

Team Squads