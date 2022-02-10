LIVE PSL Multan Sultans VS Peshawar Zalmi Match 16 Live UPDATES

Lahore: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the match 16 between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and elected to field first. On the back of an incredible comeback from Peshawar bowlers, Multan Sultans, who were looking to cross 200, managed to get 182 on the board. Tim David and Shan Masood were the architects of this innings. With dew a big factor in the game, will Multan Sultans clinch their 6th consecutive win. Stay tuned for live updates.

It is the end of the first powerplay and Masood have been magnificent till now. Captain Rizwan is playing the role of an anchor allowing his opening partner to play aggressively. Bowlers like Mohammed Umar, Saqib Mohammed and Wahab Riaz have been ordinary till now. No slower balls or bouncers tried in the innings by the bowlers.

Multan Sultan start with openers Shan Masood and Mohammed Rizwan. Shan Masood is scoring boundaries at will. He has just completed 300 runs for Multan in this season. He even brings up his half century in 36 deliveries. Rizwan is still trying to find his gears and is struggling a bit at the moment.

Teams 

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Kamran Akmal(w), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz(c), Mohammad Umar, Saqib Mahmood, Salman Irshad

Live Updates

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Exceptional first over from Anwar Ali. Just 3 runs off the over. Blessing Muzarabani starts from the other end. OUT!!!! What a take from Shahnawaz Dahani. Almost a collision with the captain but holds on to the ball. Peshawar 5-1 after 1.2 overs.

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Will Multan Sultan cope up with the dew factor and manage to defend 183? Shahnawaz Dahani will be key for them in the match. Stay tuned for live updates.

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Multan have a good score on the board. Shan Masood was outstanding at the top and made up for the lack of fluency from Rizwan who struggled with his timing, especially against the spinners. Then Tim David came out and blasted his way to a cameo. Peshawar did manage to take wickets at the death but overall their fielding and bowling wasn’t up to the mark.

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: OUT!!! Multan Sultan lose its 7th wicket. Multan scores 182-7 after 20 overs.

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: It has been an incredible turn around by Peshawar bowlers. Multan Sultans, at one stage, were looking to cross 200 easily. Three deliveries left and Multan are 181-6 after 19.3 overs.

  • 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Three sixes in the 17th over. Tim David is belting Peshawar Zalmi bowlers all around the park. Tim David is currently batting at 33 off 14 deliveries. Saqib Mahmood just gets away with it. Multan 155-2 after 17 overs.

  • 9:26 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Shan Masood departs after playing a handy knock of 68 off 49 deliveries. In order to up the run-rate, he succumbed to a slower ball from Salman Irshad. Multan 135-2 after 16 overs.

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: SIX!!! Tim David has a reputation and he is playing accordingly. This was a flat hit from the Singapore cricketer. Multan 114-1 after 14.2 overs.

  • 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Wahab Riaz back into the attack. This has been an ordinary season for the Peshawar captain. No wickets in 5 matches at an economy near 10. Just as we speak – Appeal for LBW! Given OUT!!! Brilliant decision by the umpire. Mohammed Rizwan departs. Multan Sultan 98-1.

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Mohammed Irshad brought back into the attack. Rizwan is trying his best to get some boundaries but to no avail. He is currently doing his best to put pressure on the fielders to convert ones into twos and twos into threes. Brilliant from the captain. Multan 95-0 after 12 overs.