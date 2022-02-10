LIVE PSL Multan Sultans VS Peshawar Zalmi Match 16 Live UPDATES

Lahore: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the match 16 between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.Also Read - T20 World Cup: 'We Will Consider it as Any Other Game' - Pakistan Wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan Ahead of India Game

Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and elected to field first. Multan Sultan start with openers Shan Masood and Mohammed Rizwan. Shan Masood is scoring boundaries at will. He has just completed 300 runs for Multan in this season. He even brings up his half century in 36 deliveries. Rizwan is still trying to find his gears and is struggling a bit at the moment. Also Read - Was Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan Dismissed Off a Clear No Ball? | WATCH VIDEO

It is the end of the first powerplay and Masood have been magnificent till now. Captain Rizwan is playing the role of an anchor allowing his opening partner to play aggressively. Bowlers like Mohammed Umar, Saqib Mohammed and Wahab Riaz have been ordinary till now. No slower balls or bouncers tried in the innings by the bowlers. Also Read - 2 UP power corporation officials booked for negligence

Will they figure out a way to break this partnership? Stay tuned for live updates.

Teams

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Kamran Akmal(w), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz(c), Mohammad Umar, Saqib Mahmood, Salman Irshad

Check Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score, MUL vs PES T20 Live Score and MUL vs PES Live Streaming Online, MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction Today and Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.