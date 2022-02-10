LIVE PSL Multan Sultans VS Peshawar Zalmi Match 16 Live UPDATES

Lahore: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the match 16 between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.Also Read - T20 World Cup: 'We Will Consider it as Any Other Game' - Pakistan Wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan Ahead of India Game

Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and elected to field first. Multan Sultan start with openers Shan Masood and Mohammed Rizwan. Shan Masood is scoring boundaries at will. He has just completed 300 runs for Multan in this season. He even brings up his half century in 36 deliveries. Rizwan is still trying to find his gears and is struggling a bit at the moment.   Also Read - Was Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan Dismissed Off a Clear No Ball? | WATCH VIDEO

It is the end of the first powerplay and Masood have been magnificent till now. Captain Rizwan is playing the role of an anchor allowing his opening partner to play aggressively. Bowlers like Mohammed Umar, Saqib Mohammed and Wahab Riaz have been ordinary till now. No slower balls or bouncers tried in the innings by the bowlers.  Also Read - 2 UP power corporation officials booked for negligence

Will they figure out a way to break this partnership? Stay tuned for live updates.

Teams 

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Kamran Akmal(w), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz(c), Mohammad Umar, Saqib Mahmood, Salman Irshad

Live Updates

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Mohammed Irshad brought back into the attack. Rizwan is trying his best to get some boundaries but to no avail. He is currently doing his best to put pressure on the fielders to convert ones into twos and twos into threes. Brilliant from the captain. Multan 95-0 after 12 overs.

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Excellent from Liam Livingstone. It has been 19 balls since the last boundary. Mohammed Rizwan is struggling a bit against the spinners. Shoaib Malik has been spot on against the openers. Masood brings up his 50. Multan 77-0 after 10 overs.

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Shoaib Malik has been brought into the attack. UP IN THE AIR!!! DROPPED!!! Valiant effort from Saqib Mahmood. Just couldn’t hold on it. Run-rate has dropped a bit for Multan Sultans. Multan 65-0 after 8 overs.

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Appeal for stumping. The foot seems grounded and it is NOT OUT!!! Beautiful delivery from Liam Livingstone. He almost produced a wicket on that ball. Excellent over from Livingstone. Multan 60-0 after 7 overs.

  • 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Liam Livingstone have been brought into the attack. Mohammed Rizwan is electric on the field. He is a street smart cricketer who is not willing to steal runs. It was just a misfield and he run three. Tremendous stuff. Multan 58-0 after 6.3 overs.

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Currently, there seems to be no dew. Multan head coach Mushtaq Ahmed was happy to see no dew in the visuals before the match. Back-to-back boundaries for Shan Masood. He is just scoring them at will. 300 runs in 6 matches for Masood. Multan 37-0 at 4 overs.

  • 8:14 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: FOUR!!! Man in form Shan Masood just times it beautifully. Saqib Mahmood didn’t go much wrong here. EDGED and FOUR! Takes a healthy edge and races to the third man boundary. Multan 23-0 after 2.4 overs.

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Shan Masood and Mohammed Rizwan have been excellent for Multan Sultan at the start. FOUR!!! Shan Masood gets on top of the bounce and cuts it across backward point. Mohammed Umar is a talented young fast bowler but he erred big time on line and length on that delivery. Multan 14-0 after 2 overs.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Mohammed Rizwan and Shan Masood have started the proceeding for Multan Sultan. FOUR!!! Straight drive from Rizwan and the fielder at mid-on is a mere spectator. Multan 7-0 after 1 overs.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE MUL vs PES T20 Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 16 between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore. Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and elected to field first.