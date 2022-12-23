live

LIVE Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad List IPL Auction 2023: Who Will Fill in Kieron Pollard’s Boots?

LIVE | Mumbai Indians Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Follow live updates, new recruits and all the latest regarding MI in the mini-auction.

LIVE | Mumbai Indians Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction.

LIVE | Mumbai Indians Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

Mumbai Indians had their worst ever season last time around as the 5-time champions finished last in the table. In order to overturn their fortune, they would be looking to make a balanced squad for the upcoming season. For the first time in 13 years, Mumbai Indians will be without their warrior of many battles, Kieron Pollard. The Rohit Sharma-led will be definitely looking for an all-rounder that can fill in the shoes of their legend.

MUMBAI INDIANS

Remaining Purse: INR 20.55 crore

Released Players: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills.

Current Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Load More