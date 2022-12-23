LIVE Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad List IPL Auction 2023: Who Will Fill in Kieron Pollard’s Boots?

live

Mumbai Indians had their worst ever season last time around as the 5-time champions finished last in the table. In order to overturn their fortune, they would be looking to make a balanced squad for the upcoming season. For the first time in 13 years, Mumbai Indians will be without their warrior of many battles, Kieron Pollard. The Rohit Sharma-led will be definitely looking for an all-rounder that can fill in the shoes of their legend.

MUMBAI INDIANS

Remaining Purse: INR 20.55 crore

Released Players: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills.

Current Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Live Updates

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Auction: So far Kane Williamson have gone to Gujarat and Harry Brook to SRH for 13.25 crore.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Auction: The Auction will start in a few minutes. Stay hooked to india.com sports for all the latest updates of the Mumbai Indians squad.

  • 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Auction: Mumbai will have a big task of choosing their lot for the new season. An all-rounder option is very much open, someone who can replace Pollard. Stokes can be a good option as it is for all the franchises. A good foreign pacer would reap results along with premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah. They will concentrate more on their bowling options for sure.

  • 2:10 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Auction: Mumbai Indians have INR 20.55 crore in their bag as they are keen to bring a good replacement for their legend Kieron Pollard.

  • 2:09 PM IST

  • 2:06 PM IST

  • 2:06 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Auction: Mumbai Indians had one season to forget in 2022 as the record 5-time champions finished last at the bottom of the table. In order to change their fortunes, they will be looking to make a certain number of changes, even though they have retained their core side from the last season.

  • 2:03 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL Auction 2023 as we bring you the latest updates from the Mumbai Indians squad!

