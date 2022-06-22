Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score, Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Updates: Mumbai have got off to a good start after winning the toss. Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal have done brilliantly well to keep the wickets intact. They know that the job at hand has just started. Ideally, Mumbai would like one of them to go on and get a big hundred.Also Read - Prithvi Shaw REVEALS 'No One Congratulated me After a 50' Ahead of Ranji Final Between Mumbai-Madhya Pradesh

Ranji giants Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru in the Ranji Trophy final. While all the talk is around the coaches, it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash. Both sides have played good cricket to reach here and they would like to do it one-last time this season at the Chinnaswamy stadium. Also Read - Virat Kohli Gives Pep Talk to Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Ahead of Warm-up Game vs Leicestershire; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Live Updates

  • 12:09 PM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: MP started well but they have been unlucky. They could have had a couple of wickets but that did not happen. Looks like it will be a long day on the field for MP.

  • 12:04 PM IST

  • 12:03 PM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: 105 runs have been scored in this session for the loss of merely a solitary wicket. Mumbai are obviously on top after the initial exchanges.

  • 12:01 PM IST

  • 11:57 AM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: The first session has belonged to Mumbai. Arman Jaffer has also got a start here. He is in good form and he too would like to leave a mark.

  • 11:41 AM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: Prithvi Shaw would be kicking himself. He did all the hardwork and then just gave it away. He also fell three runs short of his fifty. Now, Arman Jaffer comes in and joins set Jaiswal. LIVE | MUM: 95/1 vs MP

  • 11:29 AM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: It has not been a season to remember for Shaw. He would like to get a big one, but he is BOWLED!

  • 11:16 AM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score, Ranji Trophy Final: Some big names are missing for Mumbai, but no one should miss them because of the way Shaw and Jaiswal are playing. If Mumbai win this, they would have won 42 titles. New South Wales who have won 47 titles which is the most domestic titles in the world.

  • 10:37 AM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: The duo have more importantly seen off the first hour without any casualties. From here, the conditions for batting is likely to improve. LIVE | MUM: 52/0 vs MP

  • 10:36 AM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: Jaiswal is looking in good form. He is not playing any rash shots, just play it on its merit. Shaw and Jaiswal have brought up a fifty-run stand.