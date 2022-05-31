French Open 2022 Live Quarter-Final Updates Nadal vs Novak Djokovic

Hello and welcome to our French Open 2022 live coverage of the quarterfinals where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the centre stage. Check the latest French Open LIVE Score, and Today’s Latest Tennis updates here.Also Read - French Open 2022 Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Live Streaming When And Where To Watch in India

PREVIEW: In a match worthy of the French Open final, tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will square off in a blockbuster Roland-Garros quarterfinal on Tuesday, May 31. Nadal will go into the match as underdog despite the fact he has won 13 French Open titles and has only lost at the tournament three times in his entire career. World No. 1 Djokovic has been building into his season nicely, after missing the Australian Open, and will be hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam title and equal Nadal, who will be equally keen to skip two ahead of the Serbian. After 58 encounters between Djokovic and Nadal in their careers, the Serbian holds a slender 30-28 lead as they prepare to battle in the French Open 2022 quarter final. Only two players have ever beaten Nadal at Roland-Garros, Robin Soderling and Novak Djokovic, who achieved the honour twice in the 2015 quarter final and 2021 semi final. Nadal has defeated Djokovic seven times at the French Open, with three of those occasions coming in the final. It’s hard to ever tip against Rafael Nadal in Paris but Novak Djokovic is the one man who has had his measure before at Roland-Garros. Nadal seems to be traveling better than critics thought he would prior to the French Open, but he showed weakness against Auger-Aliassime, despite getting the job done in the end. Djokovic has been relatively untroubled throughout his four matches so far, although he did find himself an early break down in the second set against Schwartzman before sweeping to a comfortable win. It won’t be straight sets but Djokovic will end Nadal’s charge for a 22nd Grand Slam and give himself a chance to tie Nadal for career majors Also Read - French Open 2022: Brad Gilbert on How Novak Djokovic Can Beat Rafael Nadal in Quarter-Final

Also Read - Rafael Nadal Survives Felix Auger-Aliassime Scare, Sets Up Novak Djokovic Blockbuster At French Open

Live Updates

  • 1:01 AM IST
    What a Defence!!!



    How is that for defence? Nadal made Djokovic run around the court with some wide shots but the Serb comes out on top to make it 15-15.
  • 12:58 AM IST
    Live French Open 2022 Quarter-Final:
    Nadal 2-0 Djokovic


    Djokovic was caught ball-watching there. Djokovic thought Nadal’s backhand was going out wide but it flew past him like a sparrow. 40-30 Nadal. The Nadal goes on to hold his serve. 2-0 for Nadal.
  • 12:50 AM IST

    Live French Open 2022 Quarter-Final: WOOOOOOH!! Two big serves from Nadal. BOOM! BOOM! He goes up 30-15.

  • 12:49 AM IST

    Live French Open 2022 Quarter-Final: Nadal 1 Djokovic 0

  • 12:48 AM IST
    Live French Open 2022 Quarter-Final:


    Djokovic holds serve


    It is almost like watching two lethal players sizing up each other before revealing some finishing moves. Both Djokovic and Nadal have been patiently playing to see who blinks first. Well, it is still the first game, there is loads of time for them to shift gears and turn up the intensity. The first point goes to Djokovic who holds his serve.
  • 12:45 AM IST
    Live French Open 2022 Quarter-Final: It’s Djokovie turn to show his drop show. Nadal returns but Djokovic had the upper hand in this duel. He lobs the ball even as Nadal vainly tries to reach it with the tip of his racquet. Duece
  • 12:44 AM IST

    Live French Open 2022 Quarter-Final: That was the first drop shot of the match. Nadal slices it and sends Djokivic racing to the net. But the Spaniard prevails. Advantage Nadal. Here is the first drop of the match

  • 12:42 AM IST

    Live French Open 2022 Quarter-Final: WOOOOOOOOHHH!!! Nadal swings that racquet effortlessly to score a winner and make it 30-30. Djokovic, however, came back with a killer service to force Nadal wide. 40-30.

  • 12:41 AM IST

    SMASHHHHHHH!!!!!

  • 12:41 AM IST
    Live French Open 2022 Quarter-Final:
    Nadal vs Djokovic: 15-15
    Superb start by Rafael Nadal first points on board for Nadal. After what we have seen the longest rally of the match so far, Nadal forces Djokovic to smash the ball into the net. 15-15.