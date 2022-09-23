IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Weather Updates

Friday’s second T20I match between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Jamtha is likely to be impacted by rains that lashed the city overnight and early morning. With Nagpur under a wet spell for the last few days, the bosses at the Vidarbha Cricket Association are spending their days in trepidation as rain is predicted for the match day too. The match tickets at the 45,000-capacity stadium are already sold out and they will have to refund the buyers in case the match does not go ahead. Both the teams landed in Orange City on Wednesday afternoon and were greeted by heavy rain in the evening and the intervening night. There were showers early on Thursday morning and though the rain abated around 10 am, heavy cloud cover over the city means, there is always a threat of more rain.Also Read - Nagpur Weather Forecast, India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport

Live Updates

  • 12:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Nagpur Weather Updates, Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I: As per the sources there is no rain at the venue as of now but there are high chances of rain in the evening at the time of India vs Australia match.

  • 11:58 AM IST

    LIVE | Nagpur Weather Updates, Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I: Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur issues rain warnings in Vidarbha for the next 5 days. It seems like there are more chances now that the game will be delayed.

  • 11:57 AM IST

    LIVE | Nagpur Weather Updates: Next five days do not portray a very good picture. It claims that rain will continue. India would desperately want the rain to stay away as they need to get back some confidence.

  • 11:54 AM IST

  • 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE | Nagpur Weather Updates: Without a doubt, the team winning the toss would like to bowl first given the forecasts of rain. In a match like this – as unfair as it may sound – the toss could decide the fate of the match.

  • 11:41 AM IST

  • 11:39 AM IST

    LIVE | Nagpur Weather Updates: Also, interesting to see if there are any changes to the XI that was fielded in Mohali. Reports suggest that Jasprit Bumrah would be back and that would be a piece of great news from an Indian point of view.

  • 11:35 AM IST

    LIVE | Nagpur Weather Updates: As we speak, it is not raining – but things are changing in minutes here in Nagpur. Will a full game take place? Fingers crossed over this one!

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE | Nagpur Weather Updates: Hosts trail after they lost by four wickets at Mohali. They would like to bounce back and keep the series alive. But a lot of it depends on the weather at Nagpur today.

  • 11:32 AM IST

    LIVE | Nagpur Weather Updates: Maharashtra has been reeling under incessant rain and today could be another day when it pours. The fans would pray that the skies do not open up.