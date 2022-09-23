IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Weather Updates

Friday’s second T20I match between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Jamtha is likely to be impacted by rains that lashed the city overnight and early morning. With Nagpur under a wet spell for the last few days, the bosses at the Vidarbha Cricket Association are spending their days in trepidation as rain is predicted for the match day too. The match tickets at the 45,000-capacity stadium are already sold out and they will have to refund the buyers in case the match does not go ahead. Both the teams landed in Orange City on Wednesday afternoon and were greeted by heavy rain in the evening and the intervening night. There were showers early on Thursday morning and though the rain abated around 10 am, heavy cloud cover over the city means, there is always a threat of more rain.Also Read - Nagpur Weather Forecast, India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport