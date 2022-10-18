LIVE | NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier Updates

Both teams won their first match on the first day of the T20 World Cup 2022 and will take on each other in the fifth game of the tournament at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Namibia defeated the Asian champions, Sri Lanka, by a huge margin of 55 runs after posting a total of 163 runs on the board. Namibian bowlers as well as batters delivered an all-round performance and will be expecting the same in this game.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, defeated the United Arab Emirates by three wickets. UAE managed to score only 111 runs while batting first. The Dutch batters also struggled to chase down this total and the work was completed on the penultimate delivery of the innings. The winner of this game will qualify for the Super-12 stage.

Live Updates

  • 11:16 AM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022, Updates: Netherlands batter just came to bat. The side is looking confident.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022, Updates: For Namibia, it is difficult – but not impossible. The Netherlands is the overwhelming favourites in this game and they have lived up to the billing. Can they now cruise to a win?

  • 11:03 AM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED: Namibia would have expected something in the range of 140. Now, that it has not happened – Namibia would have to bowl outstandingly well to put up a fight. LIVE | NAM: 121/6 in 20 overs vs NED

  • 10:55 AM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022, Updates: Jan Frylinck DEPARTS as the batter smashed the bowl for the maximum. This long partnership comes to an end.

    NAM 104/5 (18.2)
  • 10:53 AM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022, Updates: Jan Frylinck Smashes MAXIMUM on the 17.5 the batting side needs more shots like this to win the game. NAM 102/4 (18)

  • 10:49 AM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022, Updates: The bowler started the over with a wide ball.

  • 10:48 AM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022, Updates: Timm van der Gugten came to bowl the 18th over.

  • 10:47 AM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022, Updates: Paul van Meekeren has bowled the 17th over the batters seen struggling while playing the ball. As the spinner just gave three runs in his over. What a good over for the Netherlands. NAM 90/4 (17)

  • 10:44 AM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022, Updates: Just four overs left for Namibia’s batting, and the side has not even crossed 100 runs they need to look into the game and start hitting the ball.

  • 10:42 AM IST

    LIVE | NAM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022, Updates: Klaasen has bowled very well as the pacer gave six runs in the over. NAM 87/4 (16)