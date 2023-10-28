Home

NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Bangladesh Restrict Netherlands To 229. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates of Netherlands vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match

Netherlands VS Bangladesh 229 (50.0) 45/2 (11.4) Run Rate: (Current: 3.86) BAN need 185 runs in 230 balls at 4.82 rpo Last Wicket: Tanzid Hasan c Scott Edwards b Logan van Beek 15 (16) - 19/2 in 5.2 Over Najmul Hossain Shanto 9 * (17) 2x4, 0x6 Mehidy Hasan 17 (25) 2x4, 1x6 Paul van Meekeren (0.4-0-5-0) * Colin Ackermann (1-0-1-0)

NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards have won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in match 28 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Shakib Al Hasan at Toss: We have to do better with batting and bowling, especially in the powerplay. If we can do that, the momentum will be with us. We’ve got a lot of Bangladeshis who have travelled across the border, plus in Kolkata we speak the same language, have a similar culture. Two changes – Taskin Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan comes in for Nasum Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud.

Scott Edwards at Toss: We’ll have a bat first, wicket looks good. Hopefully, we can score quick. The good thing is it is a quick turnaround, so we need to leave the loss behind. We’ve set high expectations on ourselves, we need to just focus on the games to come. Barring the last game, we’ve been playing a lot of good cricket. Two changes – Shariz coming in for Roelof, Barresi comes in for Teja.

Netherlands vs Bangladesh Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

