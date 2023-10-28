Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Bangladesh Restrict Netherlands To 229
live

NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Bangladesh Restrict Netherlands To 229

NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Bangladesh Restrict Netherlands To 229. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates of Netherlands vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match

Updated: October 28, 2023 6:01 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score
NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score

NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards have won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in match 28 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Trending Now

Shakib Al Hasan at Toss: We have to do better with batting and bowling, especially in the powerplay. If we can do that, the momentum will be with us. We’ve got a lot of Bangladeshis who have travelled across the border, plus in Kolkata we speak the same language, have a similar culture. Two changes – Taskin Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan comes in for Nasum Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud.

Scott Edwards at Toss: We’ll have a bat first, wicket looks good. Hopefully, we can score quick. The good thing is it is a quick turnaround, so we need to leave the loss behind. We’ve set high expectations on ourselves, we need to just focus on the games to come. Barring the last game, we’ve been playing a lot of good cricket. Two changes – Shariz coming in for Roelof, Barresi comes in for Teja.

Netherlands vs Bangladesh Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Live Updates

  • Oct 28, 2023 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs BAN LIVE Score: Netherlands are all out for 229! Bangladesh put up a brilliant show today!

  • Oct 28, 2023 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs BAN LIVE Score: OUT!! Taskin Ahmed removes Bas de Leede, another one bites the dust! NED 108/5 (27.3)

  • Oct 28, 2023 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs BAN LIVE Score: 26 overs gone, Netherlands are now at 105/4. NED 105/4 (26)

  • Oct 28, 2023 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE NED vs BAN LIVE Score: Netherlands are now at 94/4 after 24 overs of play. Captain Scott Edwards and Bas de Leede are at the crease.

  • Oct 28, 2023 3:31 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Shoriful Islam is looking for a rough patch where he could drift the ball inside the stumps. NED 85/4 (20.4)

  • Oct 28, 2023 3:10 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: WICKET!!! Shakib takes a wicket, and the Bangladeshi tigers have made a dominant pressure on the Flying Dutchmen!!! NED 63/4 (16)

  • Oct 28, 2023 3:01 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: WICKET!!! Mustafizur takes a wicket as Barresi is caught by Bangladesh captain Shakib, The Netherlands are in trouble now! NED 63/3 (14)

  • Oct 28, 2023 2:56 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: Shakib’s over comes to an end as he has given only one boundary in the end, the batters scored seven runs in his over. NED 61/2 (13)

  • Oct 28, 2023 2:53 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: A very good tight over by Mustafizur as he looks very confident on his line and length, he gave only three runs in the over. NED 54/2 (12)

  • Oct 28, 2023 2:51 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score: With four runs offered by Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladeshi bowlers have been dominant on the Flying Dutchmen.
    NED 51/2 (11)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.