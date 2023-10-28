Top Recommended Stories

  NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Early Wickets Put Bangaldesh In Command
NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Early Wickets Put Bangaldesh In Command

Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates of Netherlands vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match

Updated: October 28, 2023 2:25 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards have won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in match 28 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Shakib Al Hasan at Toss: We have to do better with batting and bowling, especially in the powerplay. If we can do that, the momentum will be with us. We’ve got a lot of Bangladeshis who have travelled across the border, plus in Kolkata we speak the same language, have a similar culture. Two changes – Taskin Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan comes in for Nasum Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud.

Scott Edwards at Toss: We’ll have a bat first, wicket looks good. Hopefully, we can score quick. The good thing is it is a quick turnaround, so we need to leave the loss behind. We’ve set high expectations on ourselves, we need to just focus on the games to come. Barring the last game, we’ve been playing a lot of good cricket. Two changes – Shariz coming in for Roelof, Barresi comes in for Teja.

Netherlands vs Bangladesh Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Live Updates

  • Oct 28, 2023 2:25 PM IST

    NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: That was a great over for the batting side as Shoriful Islam gave nine runs in the over and Netherlands needed more overs like this to make a comeback after losing quick wickets.
    NED 23/2 (5)

  • Oct 28, 2023 2:19 PM IST

    NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Four overs are done and dusted, Netherlands are still struggling as Wesley Barresi and Colin Ackermann are looking for a partnership. Bangladesh bowlers are dominating in the game so far.
    NED 14/2 (4)

  • Oct 28, 2023 2:17 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh is currently on top and the bowlers are looking confident after picking up two quick wickets in the game on the other hand, the Netherlands are looking for a partnership.

  • Oct 28, 2023 2:14 PM IST

    NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: And another one! and this time it is the opening batter Max O Dowd, he departs in duck! Bangladesh are enjoying the match!

  • Oct 28, 2023 2:12 PM IST

    NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Taskin Ahmed takes a wicket, and it seems the Flying Dutchmen are facing problems against the pacers of Banglaesh. NED 4/1 (2)

  • Oct 28, 2023 2:06 PM IST

    NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Shoriful Islam to Vikramjit Singh now, we are good to go and ready for play.

  • Oct 28, 2023 2:06 PM IST

    NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: According to the pitch reports, the pitch does not have much grass which means the bowl will not turn much, it’s a batting pitch and it’s fair enough to bat first to get runs on the board.

  • Oct 28, 2023 2:00 PM IST

    NED vs BAN Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Shoriful comes with the new ball. Max ODowd will take strike.

  • Oct 28, 2023 1:57 PM IST

    Nations anthem begins. Bangladesh first,

  • Oct 28, 2023 1:43 PM IST
    Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

