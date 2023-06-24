Home

Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: NED Bundle Out NEP For 167

Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: NED Bundle Out NEP For 167

Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest Live updates and scores of match 14 of ODI World Cup qualifier match between NED and NEP.

Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score

Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Netherlands vs Nepal’s ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier match which will be played at Takashinga Sports Club in Zimbabwe. This will be the 14th match of the ODI WC qualifier. The Netherlands have won one out of their two matches, while Nepal have lost two out of their three matches in the tournament so far. Both teams will be looking to finish the tournament on a positive note.

Netherlands vs Nepal Playing XIs

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

