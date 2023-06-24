Top Recommended Stories

Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: NED Bundle Out NEP For 167

Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest Live updates and scores of match 14 of ODI World Cup qualifier match between NED and NEP.

Updated: June 24, 2023 3:57 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score

Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Netherlands vs Nepal’s ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier match which will be played at Takashinga Sports Club in Zimbabwe. This will be the 14th match of the ODI WC qualifier. The Netherlands have won one out of their two matches, while Nepal have lost two out of their three matches in the tournament so far. Both teams will be looking to finish the tournament on a positive note.

Netherlands vs Nepal Playing XIs

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

Live Updates

  • 3:56 PM IST

  • 3:55 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Well that was a spectacular performance by the Netherlands as they bundled out Nepal on 167 runs.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: One run from the over and Nepal is struggling to score runs. It would be interesting to see if them crossing the 200 runs mark.

    NEP 167/9 (44)

  • 3:38 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Edwards b Bas de Leede departs after making 1 run.

    NEP 161/9

  • 3:34 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: WICKET!! Gulsan Jha departs after making 15 runs.

    NEP 155/8 (41)

  • 3:13 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Nepal is on the verge of all-out it would be interesting to see if the side will manage to cross 200 runs mark.

    NEP 136/7 (37)

  • 3:06 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: 35 overs are done and Nepal is on the backfoot as the side lost regular wickets.

    NEP 128/7 (35)

  • 3:01 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: WICKET!! Dipendra Singh Airee departs as the Netherlands gets another wicket. Nepal is in trouble.

    NEP 123/7 (33.5)

  • 2:53 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Rohit Paudel departs after making 33 runs that was a much-needed wicket for the Netherlands.

    NEP 116/6 (32)

  • 2:47 PM IST

    Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Five runs from the over. The Netherlands takes the upper hand as they are picking up regular wickets.

    NEP 116/5 (31)

