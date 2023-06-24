By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: NED Bundle Out NEP For 167
Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest Live updates and scores of match 14 of ODI World Cup qualifier match between NED and NEP.
Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Netherlands vs Nepal’s ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier match which will be played at Takashinga Sports Club in Zimbabwe. This will be the 14th match of the ODI WC qualifier. The Netherlands have won one out of their two matches, while Nepal have lost two out of their three matches in the tournament so far. Both teams will be looking to finish the tournament on a positive note.
Also Read:
- Live ZIM Vs WI Score, ICC ODI WC Qualifiers: Sikandar Raza Departs; Windies Get Much Needed Breakthrough
- As It Happened | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Oman, Scotland Register Victories
- NEP vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Captain, Vice-captain - Nepal vs United States Of America, Today's Playing 11s at Takashinga Sports Club at 12:30 PM IST June 20 Tuesday
Netherlands vs Nepal Playing XIs
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.