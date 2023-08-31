Top Recommended Stories

Neeraj Chopra At Diamond League 2023: Can India's Javelin ace strike gold again ? Follow our live updates.

Published: August 31, 2023 10:54 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Zurich: Newly-crowned world champion Neeraj Chopra will look to maintain his unbeaten streak in the Zurich Diamond League 2023, where he will be competing in a star-studded men’s javelin throw field on Friday (IST).

In Zurich Diamond League, where he is competing four days after being crowned world champion, Neeraj Chopra will be up against familiar competitiors like Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, bronze winner in Budapest with 86.67m, Julian Weber of Germany and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Chopra, who won the Diamond League final trophy last year, sits third with 16 points from two events. Vadlejch (21 points from three events) and Weber (19 from three events), who finished fourth in Budapest with 85.79m, are on top and at second place respectively.

Neeraj Chopra’s event will start at 12:12 AM IST.

Live Updates

  • 11:37 PM IST

    LIVE Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2023: In today’s event, Neeraj Chopra will be looking to hit the elusive 90 metre mark, something which he has been chasing for a long long time.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    LIVE Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2023: Neeraj has won the Diamond League in 2022 and will be looking to win it on back to back occasions.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    LIVE Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2023: All eyes will be on Chopra as he looks to add another feather in the cap after clinch the World Championship just four days back.

  • 10:57 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Zurich Diamond League 2023!

