Neeraj Chopra At Diamond League 2023: Can India's Javelin ace strike gold again ? Follow our live updates.

LIVE Neeraj Chopra At Zurich Diamond League 2023: Javelin Ace Aims Another Feather In The Cap. (Image: Twitter)

Zurich: Newly-crowned world champion Neeraj Chopra will look to maintain his unbeaten streak in the Zurich Diamond League 2023, where he will be competing in a star-studded men’s javelin throw field on Friday (IST).

In Zurich Diamond League, where he is competing four days after being crowned world champion, Neeraj Chopra will be up against familiar competitiors like Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, bronze winner in Budapest with 86.67m, Julian Weber of Germany and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Chopra, who won the Diamond League final trophy last year, sits third with 16 points from two events. Vadlejch (21 points from three events) and Weber (19 from three events), who finished fourth in Budapest with 85.79m, are on top and at second place respectively.

Neeraj Chopra’s event will start at 12:12 AM IST.

