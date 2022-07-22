Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw World Athletics LIVE Updates: Ace India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra feels the pressure of being the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games gold medallist is unlikely to affect his performance at the World Championships in Oregon, USA from July 15. Continuing his superb form, Chopra broke the national record again with a throw of 89.94m to finish second in the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 in Sweden on Thursday. The Indian javelin ace fell just six centimetres short of the elusive 90m mark but he bettered his personal best of 89.30m, set earlier this month at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.Also Read - WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's MASSIVE 88.39m-Throw at World Athletics Championship to Qualify For Men's Javelin FINAL; Video Goes VIRAL

World champion Anderson Peters of Grenada broke the 16-year-old meet record with a huge 90.31m throw in his third attempt, which was enough to get him the top spot.

Chopra said he will play with a "free mind" and "perform to potential" in Oregon, where he could bring India only its second medal ever from the World Championships. Only former India long jumper Anju Bobby George has won a medal at the Worlds, clinching bronze in Paris 2003.

Live Updates

  • 5:58 AM IST

    LIVE | Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics, Javelin Updates: After the throw, he gave a thumbs up to the camera as he knew immediately he was through. The 24-year-old looked in good rhythm and confident with his throw. His run-up to the throw was near-perfect and fans are sharing the video of his throw on social media.

  • 5:47 AM IST

  • 5:43 AM IST

    LIVE | Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics, Javelin Updates: All it took was 10 seconds for the Tokyo gold-medallist to qualify for the final. Easy-peasy as they say.

  • 5:37 AM IST

    LIVE | Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics, Javelin Updates: Chopra warming up with stretches. He looks like a man on a mission. All the focus is on him for obvious reasons. Chopra throws 88.39m.

  • 5:30 AM IST

    LIVE | Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics, Javelin Updates: The Olympics gold-medallist is pitted in Group A of qualifying for the men’s javelin. The group features 2012 Olympic champion and 2016 bronze medallist Keshron Walcott.

  • 5:27 AM IST

    LIVE | Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics, Javelin Updates: Anderson Peters, Oliver Helander and Jakub Vadlejch would be the biggest threats for the Indian. He would know that and as per his recent comments, he has lost weight and feels fitter.

  • 5:24 AM IST

    LIVE | Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics, Javelin Updates: More than a billion would in all probability wake up in India to root for Neeraj Chopra. The event will start shortly.

  • 5:19 AM IST

    LIVE | Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics, Javelin Updates: A total of 32 javelin throwers will be competing in the two qualifying groups. Neeraj is placed in GROUP A. From there, the 12 best will qualify for Saturday’s final.

  • 5:14 AM IST

    LIVE | Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics, Javelin Updates: The event is set to get under way in the next 30 minutes. For all the LIVE updates, stay hooked to this space. And you can catch the LIVE streaming on Sonyliv.