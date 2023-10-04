Home

Neeraj Chopra At Asian Games 2023 LIVE Javelin Updates: Golden Chance For Indian Ace

Asian Games 2023 Men's Javelin Event Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra is favourite to win a gold medal in Hangzhou.

Neraaj Chopra's Javelin Live Updates At Asian Games 2023

Neeraj Chopra At Asian Games 2023 LIVE Javelin Updates: Neeraj Chopra will have a golden chance to defend his men’s javelin title at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday after Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem withdrew due to a knee injury. With Nadeem out, Neeraj has a golden chance to repeat his 2018 feat. The men’s javelin event starts at 4:35 PM IST on October 4.

