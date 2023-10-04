Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Neeraj Chopra At Asian Games 2023 LIVE Javelin Updates: Golden Chance For Indian Ace
live

Neeraj Chopra At Asian Games 2023 LIVE Javelin Updates: Golden Chance For Indian Ace

Asian Games 2023 Men's Javelin Event Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra is favourite to win a gold medal in Hangzhou.

Published: October 4, 2023 3:15 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Neeraj Chopra live updates, Neeraj Chopra Asian Games live updates, Neeraj Chopra asian games javelin live updates, Neeraj Chopra's javelin event live blog, Neeraj Chopra's javelin live blog, Neeraj Chopra, Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games, Neeraj Chopra javelin, Neeraj Chopra at Asian Games 2023, Neeraj Chopra at Asian Games live streaming, Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin event, live streaming details of Neeraj Chopra's javelin event at Asian Games, how to watch Neeraj Chopra in Asian games 2023, when and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023, Javelin at Asian Games 2023, javelin event in Asian Games 2023, Asian Games live streaming, Arshad Nadeem, Asian Games, Asian Games 2023, Javelin, Kisore Jena
Neraaj Chopra's Javelin Live Updates At Asian Games 2023

Neeraj Chopra At Asian Games 2023 LIVE Javelin Updates: Neeraj Chopra will have a golden chance to defend his men’s javelin title at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday after Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem withdrew due to a knee injury. With Nadeem out, Neeraj has a golden chance to repeat his 2018 feat. The men’s javelin event starts at 4:35 PM IST on October 4.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Oct 4, 2023 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE Neeraj Chopra at Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra will be coming into the event on the back of a 2nd placed finish in the Diamond League Final in Eugene.

  • Oct 4, 2023 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE Neeraj Chopra at Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani has already made India proud by winning a Javelin Gold in Women’s Category. Now it’s down to Neeraj Chopra to shine once again in Javelin in Men’s Category.

  • Oct 4, 2023 3:17 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Neeraj Chopra, Javelin Throw Event at Asian Games 2023!

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>