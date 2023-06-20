Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier Cricket SCORE: Karan KC Twin Blow Put Nepal In Command

Nepal vs United States, 6th Match, Group A - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Where and where to watch NEP vs USA. LIVE Streaming DEETS.

Updated: June 20, 2023 12:47 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

After Nepal qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 for the first-time ever, the team brimming with confidence – would now like to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 – which takes place later in the year in India. The Nepal side have some talented cricketers who are hungry to put their country on the cricketing map of the world. On the other hand, the United States of America side have also been playing some decent cricket and would like to beat Nepal. it will surely not be easy for USA, but all said and done – we are in for a cracking game of cricket.

USA vs NEP Playing XIs

United States: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones(c), Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir(w), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kyle Phillip

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Live Updates

  • 1:00 PM IST

    Lalit Rajbanshi comes to bowl the seventh over…

  • 12:59 PM IST

    LIVE | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier Cricket SCORE: Six overs are done and dusted. The USA is looking for a big partnership. Nepal is dominating the USA. The bowler was a great economist. A maiden over!!

    USA 12/2 (6)

  • 12:54 PM IST

    LIVE | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier Cricket SCORE: Karan KC again comes to bowl the fourth over.

  • 12:48 PM IST

    LIVE | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier Cricket SCORE: USA is on the back foot as Nepal bowler Karan KC picked up two quick wickets. One run from the over.
    USA 7/2 (3)

  • 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier Cricket SCORE: Two wickets and two runs from the over. That was a good over for Zimbabwe as they got the early breakthrough.

    USA 6/2 (2)

  • 12:36 PM IST

    LIVE | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier Cricket SCORE: Steven Taylor is off the mark with a boundary. That’s the end of the first over.

    USA 4/0 (1)

  • 12:35 PM IST

    Lalit Rajbanshi comes to bowl the first over..

  • 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier Cricket SCORE: The players are coming to the ground to start the proceedings…

  • 12:23 PM IST

    LIVE | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier Cricket SCORE: The squads are out in the ground for National anthems..

  • 12:22 PM IST

    LIVE | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier Cricket SCORE: The game will start in less than 10 minutes from now. Stay tuned to this space for all the live latest updates and live scores.

