LIVE | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier, LIVE Cricket SCORE: Toss, Playing XI SHORTLY

Nepal vs United States, 6th Match, Group A - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Where and where to watch NEP vs USA. LIVE Streaming DEETS.

Updated: June 20, 2023 11:25 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

After Nepal qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 for the first-time ever, the team brimming with confidence – would now like to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 – which takes place later in the year in India. The Nepal side have some talented cricketers who are hungry to put their country on the cricketing map of the world. On the other hand, the United States of America side have also been playing some decent cricket and would like to beat Nepal. it will surely not be easy for USA, but all said and done – we are in for a cracking game of cricket.

  • 11:22 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: Nepal has already qualified for the Asia Cup for the first-time ever. Now, they are in with a chance of making their CWC debut.

  • 11:20 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: The Qualifier games that have been played thus far have been high-scoring encounters. Today is expected to be no different.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: Going by the trend it seems chasing is the order of the day and hence we are guessing the team winning the toss would opt to bowl first.

  • 11:11 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: Sandeep Lamichhane would be the key for Nepal. He has been a proven customer and the USA would be aware of it.

  • 10:51 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: If you want to stream the CWC qualifier, you can tune into the Hotstar app. And if you want to watch it LIVE on TV, then Star Sports Network is your destination.

  • 10:50 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: Match 6 of the ongoing CWC Qualifier starts at 12:30 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before that.

  • 10:49 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier: Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between Nepal and the United States of America.

