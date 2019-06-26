Live Updates

  • 3:14 PM IST

    In this interview, he talked about the trolls and the heats he received from the fans and how Pakistan is preparing for today’s match.

  • 3:09 PM IST

    HAPPY NEWS!!!


    The officials just did their regulation inspection at 3 Pm and they are happy with the conditions. Toss is expected to take place in a while as fans keep their fingers crossed. Stay tuned with our LIVE BLOG as we get you all the latest updates and news about today’s match.
  • 2:54 PM IST

    As for the latest update, the officials will go through the conditions and inspect the ground at 3 PM IST to decide when the match will start. Stay Tuned as we bring to you all the latest updates of today’s match between NZ vs PAK.

  • 2:29 PM IST

    Toss has been delayed due to overcast conditions.

  • 2:21 PM IST

    Even if rain intervenes and both teams settle for a point apiece, Pakistan can still make it by winning their last two games. If that happens, they will be on 10 points which should see them through.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    It is still unclear how the pitch will play and that makes the toss very tricky. It offered a two-paced wicket the last time a match was played at Edgbaston. Weather will also be a worry as there are forecasts of passing showers.

  • 2:12 PM IST

    Can Pakistan keep the new-found momentum against an in-form New Zealand who are yet to be beaten in the tournament? Pakistan will be motivated after their win against South Africa.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Pakistan

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in a must-win game at Edgbaston. Without a doubt, New Zealand will be the outright favourites as they have not lost a single match in the tournament thus far and have looked like a settled unit and would look to seal their semi-final berth against Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan needs to win their two remaining matches to push for a semi-final berth. That makes the match extremely interesting. The 1992 champions have dropped as many as 14 catches in the six games they have played so far and they need to come up with a much-improved performance if they want to beat the Kiwis which are one of the best fielding sides of the world. The toss has been delayed.

Pitch Report/Toss:

It was a two-paced pitch when New Zealand played South Africa. That will make the toss tricky.

On the other hand, New Zealand has been a team which has improved constantly with each passing game. Their batting is led by skipper Kane Williamson who has been in tremendous form and has already scored two daddy hundreds.

Teams:

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain