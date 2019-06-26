Live Updates

  • 4:50 PM IST

    ANOTHER GONE

    Shaheen Afridi is bowling the spell of his life as he got the in-form Ross Taylor out cheaply. He has been in prime touch with getting the ball to move.Stay tuned with our LIVE BLOG as we get you all the latest updates and news.

    NZ: 38/3. Over: 9

  • 4:39 PM IST

    ANOTHER BREAKTHROUGH


    New Zealand have now lost their second wicket Shaheen Afridi sent the other opener to the pavilion after Mohammad Amir had sent the other one packing. A short of the length delivery going out was edged by Collin Munro towards first slip, who did no mistake.
    PAK: 24/2.
  • 4:29 PM IST

    There is a change in bowling, after two overs of spin from Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi comes into the attack. This will change the angle and Williamson is getting the sightscreen adjusted. Shaheen would be expected to keep one end tight allowing Amir to go for the wickets and he is doing just that. FOURRR, Shaheen strays on the pads and Williamson needs no second invitation. NZ: 22/1 in 5 overs

  • 4:17 PM IST

    The outfield is slow which means run-making will not be easy. Munro hits back-to-back boundaries and he hits them in the same direction. Munro is looking to take Amir of his length. NZ: 18/1 in 4 overs

  • 4:13 PM IST

    Hafeez continues and he is creating doubt in the batsman’s mind. Not allowing them to pick up easy runs which are crucial. There is a different energy to the Pakistan side. Williamson is taking his time, and rightly so after the early setback. Munro gets off the mark with an indecisive shot. NZ: 8/1 in 3 overs

  • 4:09 PM IST

    New Zealand off to a steady start, the Kiwi openers are getting a feel of the conditions, so is the case with the Pakistani bowlers. OUTTT, Amir picks Guptill with his first ball of the match. NZ: 6/1 in 2 overs

  • 3:44 PM IST

    The serious looks of both the captains tell us how important this game is for both the teams. More than the Kiwis, Pakistan will face the heat as a defeat in this game could potentially end their case to make it to the semis. Also, the kiwis have been unbeaten and it won’t be an easy task for the Sarafarz Ahmed-led side to beat them. But will the Men in Green produce another upset and shock the cricket world?

  • 3:41 PM IST

    The pitch looked good as both the captains said they wanted to bat first. However, fortune went with the Kiwis as Kane Williamson and decided to have his team the chance to bat first. Sarfraz Ahmed, on his turn, said that he too would have batted first had he won the toss. We all know Pakistan have not been a traditional chasing side and does that worry Sarafarz a bit?

  • 3:36 PM IST

    NEW ZEALAND WON THE TOSS AND DECIDED TO BAT FIRST.


    PLAYING XI-

    New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
    Pakistan; Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.
  • 3:28 PM IST

    IT’S RAINING, BUT IT’S RAINING HAPPY NEWS.


    The toss will take place at 3;30 pm and the match will start at 4 pm. Meanwhile, the fans have not let the rains down their spirit as they have kept the environment at Edgbaston high and alive. Check the tweet below.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in a must-win game at Edgbaston. Without a doubt, New Zealand will be the outright favourites as they have not lost a single match in the tournament thus far and have looked like a settled unit and would look to seal their semi-final berth against Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan needs to win their two remaining matches to push for a semi-final berth. That makes the match extremely interesting. The 1992 champions have dropped as many as 14 catches in the six games they have played so far and they need to come up with a much-improved performance if they want to beat the Kiwis which are one of the best fielding sides of the world. The toss has been delayed.

Playing XI

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

Pitch Report/Toss:

It was a two-paced pitch when New Zealand played South Africa. That will make the toss tricky.

On the other hand, New Zealand has been a team which has improved constantly with each passing game. Their batting is led by skipper Kane Williamson who has been in tremendous form and has already scored two daddy hundreds.

Teams:

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain