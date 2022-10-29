LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Score and Match Updates: New Zealand reach 167/7 after 20 overs courtesy of a brilliant 100 from Glenn Phillips. Daryl Mitchell replaces Mark Chapman. New Zealand will face Group 1 table toppers Sri Lanka in an effort to make their position cemented here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.Also Read - IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Match Preview Video: Weather in Perth, Playing 11 & Pitch Report - WATCH

Dasun Shanaka at the toss: We would have batted first as well, but we have chased well and not too disappointed at all. The batting unit will have to get runs and we do have the bowlers. One change for us – Binura Fernando is replaced by Kasun Rajitha.

Kane Williamson at the toss: We will bat. Looks like a good surface, we have played once before and we did well. It's nice to be back after a while, we have different oppositions at different conditions during this tournament.

Playing XI’s:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

