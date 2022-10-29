LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Score and Match Updates: New Zealand reach 167/7 after 20 overs courtesy of a brilliant 100 from Glenn Phillips. Daryl Mitchell replaces Mark Chapman.  New Zealand will face Group 1 table toppers Sri Lanka in an effort to make their position cemented here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.Also Read - IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Match Preview Video: Weather in Perth, Playing 11 & Pitch Report - WATCH

Dasun Shanaka at the toss: We would have batted first as well, but we have chased well and not too disappointed at all. The batting unit will have to get runs and we do have the bowlers. One change for us – Binura Fernando is replaced by Kasun Rajitha.

Kane Williamson at the toss: We will bat. Looks like a good surface, we have played once before and we did well. It's nice to be back after a while, we have different oppositions at different conditions during this tournament.

Playing XI’s:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Live Updates

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: 16 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 91/8. With 24 balls to go, Kiwis are now on the verge of victory. SL 91/8 (16)

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: 8 runs coming from the over, Sri Lanka are now at 73/8. With 6 overs to go, Sri Lanka have minimal chance of making a comeback into the game, even though Shanaka is there at the crease as last hope for the Asian Champions. SL 73/8 (14)

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Theeksana and Hasaranga have departed!! Thing are getting from bad to worse for the Lankan Lions as the Kiwis are on their way to victory. 13 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 65/8. SL 65/8 (13)

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: 6 runs coming from the over, Sri Lanka are now at 58/6. Bhanuka Rajapaksa falls victim to Lockie Ferguson as the Asian Champions are now at deep deep trouble. At this stage New Zealand were reeling at 54/3 before Glenn Phillips made it count for the Kiwis with a brilliant hundred. Hasaranga is the new man in. Can Shanaka deliver from here on ? SL 58/6 (10)

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Rajapaksa and Shanaka are trying their level best to get Sri Lanka on track. After 9 overs of play, Sri Lanka are now at 52/5. Rajapaksa is going at healthy rate and they need big overs from now onwards, to chase down 167. SL 52/5 (9)

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: 7 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 30/5 after 7 overs of play. Sri Lanka have a huge task in hand in the game and with half the side lost, it’s down to Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka to make amends. Can the Lankans do it with the required rate being over 10 runs an over? We have to wait and watch. SL 30/5 (7)

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Lockie Ferguson has been expensive in the first over. 11 runs in the over. Trent Boult comes back for his 3rd over. He has been the enforcer in chief. SL 24/4 (6)

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Excellent start from the Kiwis. Both openers are back in the hut cheaply. OUT!! Dhananjaya de Silva is the latest to fall. This is not just an excellent but an excellent start from New Zealand. SL 5/3 (2)

