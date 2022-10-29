LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Score and Match Updates: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. Daryl Mitchell replaces Mark Chapman.  New Zealand will face Group 1 table toppers Sri Lanka in an effort to make their position cemented here at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Also Read - LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Rain Interrupts Training Session at OPTUS

Dasun Shanaka at the toss: We would have batted first as well, but we have chased well and not too disappointed at all. The batting unit will have to get runs and we do have the bowlers. One change for us – Binura Fernando is replaced by Kasun Rajitha

Kane Williamson at the toss: We will bat. Looks like a good surface, we have played once before and we did well. It's nice to be back after a while, we have different oppositions at different conditions during this tournament.

Playing XI’s:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Finn Allen to face Maheesh Theekshana. OUT!!! That is a slow in-swinger from the spinner. Finn Allen departs early. NZ 2/1 (0.4)

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Pitch report by the official broadcaster: "We have moved across a couple of pitches and that means there will be one short boundary and one massive boundary. The pitch itself is an absolute belter, looks very similar to the previous two games played over here."

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Kane Williamson have won the toss and New Zealand will bat first.

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 WC: Mitchell, who made 208 runs in last year's T20 World Cup, had sustained a finger fracture while batting in a practice session, resulting in him sitting out of the tri-series at home against Bangladesh and Pakistan as well as missing New Zealand's 89-run win over Australia in the opening match of the tournament.

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 WC: Ahead of New Zealand's Group 1 match against Sri Lanka in Super 12 of Men's T20 World Cup, veteran pacer Tim Southee said fast-bowling all-rounder Daryl Mitchell will be available for Saturday's match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 WC: With two of the most important matches washed out yesterday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, all eyes will be on the skies.