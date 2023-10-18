Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE NZ vs AFG Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: Confident Afghanistan Eye Victory Over Unbeaten New Zealand
LIVE NZ vs AFG Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: Confident Afghanistan Eye Victory Over Unbeaten New Zealand

LIVE NZ vs AFG Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of New Zealand vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match.

Published: October 18, 2023 10:25 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE NZ vs AFG Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand and Afghanistan will lock horns against each other in match 16 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu. Afghanistan will be confident as they beat the defending champions England in their recent outing and the side will look to repeat the same in the upcoming clash against 2019 World Cup finalists New Zealand.

On the other hand, New Zealand is unbeaten in this tournament so far and they will also look to beat Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup match to maintain their winning streak in the marquee event.

NZ vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c/w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

  • Oct 18, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score: Kane Williamson will not feature in the clash against Afghanistan as the New Zealand pacer is out due to a thumb injury.

  • Oct 18, 2023 10:31 AM IST

    NZ vs AFG Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand have won all their matches so far and the side will look to maintain their winning streak against Afghanistan

  • Oct 18, 2023 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan will be confident in this match as they are coming after beating defending champions England in their recent outing of the ODI World Cup 2023.

  • Oct 18, 2023 10:26 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of ODI World Cup 2023 match 16 which will be played between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

