LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022

Live Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the first semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), here on Wednesday. New Zealand, who have played impressive cricket throughout the tournament so far, didn’t make any change in their playing XI for this clash.

Pakistan vs New Zealand, Semi Final, T20 WC 2022, Playing XI

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Match on Which Channel in India?
Hotstar, Start Sports


Live Updates

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan open innings For Pakistan. Trent Boult has the new ball for New Zealand! We are in for a cracking run-chase!

  • 3:23 PM IST

    ACTION FROM SYDNEY. CAN PAKISTAN CHASE DOWN 153 RUNS?

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Devon Conway at the Break: It’s not a bad total for us. The way we went in the powerplay, we thought maybe we’re going to be a little bit under par. But credit to Daryl the way he went and batted, got us to a competitive total. It sort of skidded on, slightly not as much bounce as expected. They bowled well in the powerplay and restricted us. The guys were saying that the slower balls were gripping, so we are going to try and use it to our advantage.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Two 50+ scores in T20 World Cup semis

    Chris Gayle — 63* vs SL The Oval 2009 | 75* vs Aus Colombo 2012
    Virat Kohli — 72* vs SA Mirpur 2014 | 89* vs WI Mumbai WS 2016
    Daryl Mitchell — 72* vs Eng Abu Dhabi 2021 | 50* vs Pak Sydney 2022
  • 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: What a great over by Naseem Shah the bowler just gave six runs while bowling in the last over. This was a nail-biter between the batter and the bowlers.

    NZ 152/4 (20)

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Naseem comes to bowl the last over.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    Just the last over left for the game. New Zealand will push for a long total.

  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Well that was a good over for New Zealand as the side smashed the bowlers all around the ground. The side has smashed ten runs. Daryl Mitchell Completes his half-century which was a great knock by the Blackcaps batter. NZ 144/4 (19)

  • 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: New Zealand batters will now need to score a little more to smash a big total.

  • 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Daryl Mitchell is still hitting the ball as the batter is looking for a strong total. Neesham is also rotating the strike as Mitchell is now set on the ground. This was a good over for New Zealand the side has managed to score 10 runs.

    NZ 133/4 (18)

Published Date: November 9, 2022 3:16 PM IST

Updated Date: November 9, 2022 3:26 PM IST