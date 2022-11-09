LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Allen Perishes; Shaheen Gets Breakthrough

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022, Score Live Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and online score for SCG cracker. Check LIVE Streaming details. 

Updated: November 9, 2022 2:00 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Devon Conway (W)

14* (15) 2x4, 0x6

Kane Williamson (C)

12 (12) 0x4, 0x6

Mohammad Wasim

(1-0-7-0)*

Haris Rauf

(1-0-4-0)
LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022

Live Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the first semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), here on Wednesday. New Zealand, who have played impressive cricket throughout the tournament so far, didn’t make any change in their playing XI for this clash.

Also Read:

Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Live Updates

  • 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Pakistan bowlers are giving it everything and so are their fielders. New Zealand are 30/1 after five overs. Kane Williamson and Devon Conway are batting for New Zealand. Fantastic bowling by Pak fast bowlers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

    NZ 30/1 (5)

  • 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Captain Williamson is looking confident today the side is hoping for long innings from the skipper. Haris Rauf bowled a very well over as the side just got four runs. What a lovely yorker to finish the fourth over. NZ 23/1 (4)

  • 1:50 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Haris Rauf comes to bowl the fourth over.

  • 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Williamson is looking in great touch today the captain will have to anchor the innings to win the semi-final against Pakistan. Shaheen Shah Afridi is dominating the bowlers. What a great start for Pakistan. This was a good over for Pakistan as Shaheen Just gave five runs. NZ 19/1 (3)

  • 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: It was a good over for New Zealand as Devon Conway managed to score eight runs.

    NZ 14/1 (2)

  • 1:39 PM IST

    Naseem Shah comes to bowl the second over.

  • 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: This was a good over for Pakistan as Shaheen Shah Afridi scalped the opener in the first over. The blackcaps will be under pressure after losing the wicket in the first over. Six Runs from the first over.

    NZ 6/1 (1)

  • 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: This is the third ball of the over and Allen asked to review for the second time. What A breakthrough for Pakistan.

    NZ 4/1 (0.3)

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Again Finn Allen Departs? What a bowling by Shaheen Shah Afridi…

  • 1:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Seems Shaheen Shah Made a comeback is it OUT?

Published Date: November 9, 2022 1:50 PM IST

Updated Date: November 9, 2022 2:00 PM IST