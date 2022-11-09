LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Babar & Co Look For Final Berth

Live Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022, Score Live Updates: Babar & Co will look for Final.

Updated: November 9, 2022 12:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pakistan vs New Zealand News, Pakistan vs New Zealand Updates, Pakistan vs New Zealand Latest Score, Pakistan vs New Zealand Score on Google, Pakistan vs New Zealand Free Score on Google, Pakistan vs New Zealand Google News, Pakistan vs New Zealand on Google Discover, Pakistan vs New Zealand Google Updates, Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing XI, Pakistan vs New Zealand Winner, Pakistan vs New Zealand In World Cup 2022 Semi Final, PAK vs NZ, PAK vs NZ News, PAK vs NZ Updates, PAK vs NZ Pics, PAK vs NZ Latest News, PAK vs NZ Live Score, PAK vs NZ Google News, PAK vs NZ on Google News, PAK vs NZ For Google, PAK vs NZ Free on Google, PAK vs NZ Google, PAK vs NZ Google News, PAK vs NZ Google Updates, PAK vs NZ Google News, PAK vs NZ Google Updates, PAK vs NZ, PAK vs NZ Google Live Score, PAK vs NZ Live Score, PAK vs NZ Discover Updates
LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022

Live Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022: A resurgent Pakistan and clinical New Zealand, who have had contrasting campaigns so far, will lock horns in a mouth-watering first semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), here on Wednesday, with a common goal to book the berth in the all-important final of the mega event.

Also Read:

The Babar Azam-led side lost their first two matches of the T20 World Cup against India and Zimbabwe and were on the verge of getting knocked out. However, they performed when it mattered, got a lifeline and now have a golden opportunity to go all the way in the tournament.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Live Updates

  • 12:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: The weather is Sunny and toss is scheduled on time.

  • 12:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Pakistan won the T20 World Cup in 2009 will Babar & Co. look to repeat the same?

  • 12:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Two quality spinners — Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi — will also look to take the advantage of a spin-friendly pitch at SCG and rattle opposition batters.

    Both teams are unbeaten at the SCG in the tournament — New Zealand downed Australia and Sri Lanka there while Pakistan thrashed South Africa — which makes the semifinal even more exciting.

  • 12:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Pakistan won the T20 World Cup 2009 will Babar & Co look to repeat the same?

  • 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Babar Azam’s current form will be the drawback for Pakistan.

  • 11:56 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: The Blacks Caps also have a well-rounded bowling attack. They have a left-arm quick in Trent Boult who has been good in the Powerplay, an experienced swing bowler in Tim Southee and a high-end pace bowler in form of Lockie Ferguson, who hits the deck hard.

  • 11:55 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: New Zealand’s only concern is the batting form of Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham, who haven’t been able to perform as per their expectations. The team would want them to come good in the knockouts.

  • 11:54 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Allen’s opening partner Devon Conway has also played crucial knocks while skipper Williamson brought that fluency back in his batting during the team’s last Super 12 game against Ireland.

  • 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: New Zealand opener Allen has made only 91 runs in this tournament in four innings, but his incredible strike rate of 189.58 makes him the most dangerous batter in the Black Caps team. Against a searing pace attack, his task will be cut out, but if he gets going, one can expect New Zealand to come out on top.

  • 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Meanwhile, the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand have excelled as a unit across the three different phases.

    From Finn Allen’s Powerplay exploits to Glenn Phillips’ calculated onslaughts, New Zealand’s batting packs quite a punch. They bat deep and have batters for any situation in the game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 9, 2022 11:04 AM IST

Updated Date: November 9, 2022 12:10 PM IST