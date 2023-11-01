Top Recommended Stories

LIVE NZ vs SA Cricket Scorecard ODI WC 2023: Quick Wickets Put South Africa On Top

LIVE NZ vs SA Scorecard ODI WC 2023: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of New Zealand vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match at Pune.

Updated: November 1, 2023 8:22 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Nikhil

LIVE NZ vs SA Scorecard ODI WC 2023: New Zealand-South Africa Aim To Move Up The Table.

LIVE UPDATES | New Zealand vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 scorecard: South Africa once again demonstrated their dominant batting in the clash against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on November 1. Centuries from Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen provided the team with a strong stand and a blitz finish from David Miller helped Proteas put 357 runs on the board.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Live Updates

  • Nov 1, 2023 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs SA Cricket Scorecard ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score: Two more wickets for South Africa as they dominate the second innings of Kiwi. The Proteas have completely blown away the Kiwi side here. SA 109-7 (25.1)

  • Nov 1, 2023 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs SA Cricket Scorecard ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score: An impressive over by Keshav Maharaj as he offered only two runs in the end, the Proteas will look to maintain a vital partnership for bouncing back into the game. NZ 93/5 (21)

  • Nov 1, 2023 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs SA Cricket Scorecard ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score: WICKET!!! Keshav Maharaj takes a wicket and the dangerous KIWI player Daryl Mitchell walks back on 24(30). NZ 90/5 (18.3)

  • Nov 1, 2023 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs SA Cricket Scorecard ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score: FOUR! A welcoming boundary for Rabada as Glenn Philips will look to attack Rabada who has put a lot of pressure on the Proteas batter.

  • Nov 1, 2023 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs SA Cricket Scorecard ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score: A good and tight over by Kagiso Rabada as he offered only two runs with one wicket. NZ 69/4 (16)

  • Nov 1, 2023 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs SA Cricket Scorecard ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score: WICKET!!! soft dismissal Tom Latham departs on 4(15), it seems like New Zealand is in big trouble now. NZ 67/4 (15.2)

  • Nov 1, 2023 7:23 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs SA Cricket Scorecard ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score: Kagiso Rabada just bowked a maiden over, that was a great bowling, It seems like New Zealand is on the back foot they need a good partnership to win this game and along with that they will also have to score runs.
    NZ 57/3 (12)

  • Nov 1, 2023 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs SA Cricket Scorecard ODI WC 2023: 11 overs are done and South Africa is currently holding the advantage of the game. Six runs and a wicket from the over.

    NZ 57/3 (11)

  • Nov 1, 2023 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs SA Cricket Scorecard ODI WC 2023: WICKET!! The game is now going in favor of South Africa as the bowlers are picking up quick wickets.

    NZ 56/3 (10.3)

  • Nov 1, 2023 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Nine overs are done and New Zealand and Rachin Ravindra departed on the last ball after making nine runs. New Zealand needs a big partnership to win this game.
    NZ 45/2 (9)

