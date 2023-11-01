LIVE NZ vs SA Cricket Scorecard ODI WC 2023: Quick Wickets Put South Africa On Top

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE UPDATES | New Zealand vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 scorecard: South Africa once again demonstrated their dominant batting in the clash against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on November 1. Centuries from Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen provided the team with a strong stand and a blitz finish from David Miller helped Proteas put 357 runs on the board.
Playing XIs
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
