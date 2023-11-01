Home

LIVE NZ vs SA Cricket Scorecard ODI WC 2023: Quick Wickets Put South Africa On Top

LIVE NZ vs SA Cricket Scorecard ODI WC 2023: Quick Wickets Put South Africa On Top

LIVE NZ vs SA Scorecard ODI WC 2023: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of New Zealand vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match at Pune.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table South Africa VS New Zealand 357/4 (50.0) 109/7 (26.0) Run Rate: (Current: 4.19) NZ need 249 runs in 144 balls at 10.37 rpo Last Wicket: Tim Southee lbw b Marco Jansen 7 (11) - 109/7 in 25.1 Over Glenn Phillips 12 * (18) 1x4, 0x6 James Neesham 0 (5) 0x4, 0x6 Keshav Maharaj (4-0-11-2) * Marco Jansen (6-1-20-3)

LIVE NZ vs SA Scorecard ODI WC 2023: New Zealand-South Africa Aim To Move Up The Table.

LIVE UPDATES | New Zealand vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 scorecard: South Africa once again demonstrated their dominant batting in the clash against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on November 1. Centuries from Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen provided the team with a strong stand and a blitz finish from David Miller helped Proteas put 357 runs on the board.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

