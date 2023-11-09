Home

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 41 Score: The Kiwis aim a desperate victory over the Lankan Lions to keep themselves in firm contention for the semis. Check Live Updates here.

LIVE | New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 41 Score: It’s now or never for New Zealand as Kane Williamson-led Kiwis need a desperate victory against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023 to keep themselves in firm contention for the semi-finals. Sri Lanka are already out of the tournament and they would be looking to end their campaign on a high with a win.

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Will Young.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage.

