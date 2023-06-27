Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | ICC World Cup 2023: The Final Schedule is set to be released soon. The much venue for the much anticipated India vs Pakistan clash would be Ahmedabad. Check LIVE Updates here. 

Updated: June 27, 2023 12:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Amid much speculation, the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule is expected to be released today by the ICC. From today, there are only 100 days left for the marquee event that will take place in India. The announcement which was supposed to happen earlier after the World Test Championship was delayed due to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The PCB has requested for a swap of venues, but that will not happen.

Likely India WC Schedule:

  • Ind vs Aus, Oct 8, Chennai
  • Ind vs Afg, Oct 11, Delhi
  • Ind vs Pak, Oct 15, Ahmedabad
  • Ind vs Ban, Oct 19, Pune
  • Ind vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala
  • Ind vs Eng, Oct 29, Lucknow
  • Ind vs qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai
  • Ind vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata
  • Ind vs qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru

Live Updates

    LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: The event is already underway in Mumbai. Jay Shah, Virender Sehwag are present. As per reports, Shah and Sehwag will make the announcement.

    LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: We will also do a LIVE session like we do everyday. We will speak about BCCI’s dominance in world cricket and if this is good for the game. Please join us at 12:30 PM IST.

    LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: India would play nine matches in the league stage as per the draft presented by the BCCI to the ICC. This also means it is going to be a long campaign.

    LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: As per BCCI’s draft, India play their tournament opener against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. What an absolute cracker that would be.

    LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest on the CWC schedule. We are expecting an announcement to happen in the next hour.

    LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: If reports are to believed, the announcement would happen within the next one hour. Or do we have to wait more?

    LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: The ICC officials would be in Mumbai where they will meet their BCCI counterparts and then the announcement will be made. It is likely to happen at any time after 11:30 AM IST.

