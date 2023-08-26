Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Pakistan Seek Series Whitewash

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Updated: August 26, 2023 9:22 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: After winning two consecutive T20Is against Afghanistan, Pakistan will now look to win the third one to clean sweep the opponents as this will boost team’s morale for the upcoming Asia Cup.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will also look to win the third match to save a clean sweep against Babar Azam-led Pakistan.

This will be the last clash for both teams before the upcoming Asia Cup after this ODI series both teams will join their camps for the tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan’s tailenders kept their nerves and edged out Afghanistan by one wicket. No. 10 batter Naseem Shah (10 not out) edged seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi for a winning boundary off the penultimate ball as Pakistan reached 302-9 and got a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tayyab Tahir

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahidullah Kamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Wafadar Momand, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Live Updates

  • 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Shadab Khan, who made 48 off 35 balls, brought Pakistan back in the chase off the last two balls in the penultimate over when he smashed two full tosses of fast bowler Abdul Rahman for a boundary and a six.

  • 9:13 AM IST
    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: “All credit to the boys,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said. “We just tried to build the partnership when me and Imam were playing, just wanted to play long and see where we stand after 40 overs. We knew we could chase 80 or 90 in the last 10 overs.”
  • 9:11 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s epic 151 and a meaningful 80 by his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran had earlier provided Afghanistan a formidable total of 300-5.

  • 9:10 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: No. 10 batter Naseem Shah (10 not out) edged seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi for a winning boundary off the penultimate ball as Pakistan reached 302-9 and got a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

  • 9:07 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Meanwhile in the last ODI Pakistan’s tailenders kept their nerves and edged out Afghanistan by one wicket in a tense high-scoring clash.

  • 9:02 AM IST

    Pakistan already won the series and now the side will look for a whitewash as it will boost the confidence of Babar Azam and Co. ahead of Asia Cup 2023.

  • 9:01 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd ODI match between Pakistan and Afghanistan which will be played on August 26 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka’s Colombo.

