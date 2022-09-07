LIVE Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4, Asia Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: A calculated bowling effort from Pakistan has restricted Afghanistan to 129/6 after 20 overs. Ibrahim Zadran remained the top scorer with 35(37) deliveries. Haris Rauf picked up 2 wickets with a stellar economy of 6.25. Will Mohammed Nabi and co. create history or will Babar-led Pakistan maintain their unbeaten record against the Afghans. Stay tuned for all the live updates!Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Out Of Sorts India Face Tricky Afghanistan

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first. | Mohammad Nabi at the toss – ,"No we would have bowled first. There will be dew later on, humidity is too much and the ball does not grip towards the end, it is all part of the game. But we will try and put a big score on the board." Babar Azam at the toss – ,"We are going to bowl first. The pitch looks like nice and the second thing is dew factor, that's why we are bowling first. Hopefully we pick early wickets and restrict them. The mood is cool and calm, and we will try to continue that momentum. A win always gives you confidence. We have the same team."

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

  • 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: FOUR!!! The required run-rate is now around 9 per over. This is quite gettable by T20 standards and Pakistan will back themselves to reach there with 6 wickets remaining. PAK need 39 off 26 balls.

  • 10:27 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan are able to survive yet another over from Rashid Khan. Fareed Malik comes in for another over. Shadab is not looking comfortable. OUT!!! Aghanistan gets Iftikhar Ahmed. PAK need 43 off 27 balls.

  • 10:24 PM IST

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Fareed Ahmed Malik has bowled an excellent over till now. Just 3 runs off the 14th over. Pakistan need 48 off 36 balls.

  • 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: SIX!!! Shadab Khan is turning it on for Pakistan. Mujeeb, who was not getting hit for a while gets dispatched for a big one over long on. PAK need 51 off 42 balls.

  • 10:14 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: It has been 38 ball since the last boundary. The required run-rate is under control though. SIX!!! That is huge from Shadab Khan. That is good cricket as well. If you got the ball in your arc, you must go for a big one. FOUR!! Big over for Pakistan. 14 off the over. PAK need 58 off 48 balls.

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Omarzai bowls a good over considering the pressure he has carrying as a 6th bowling option. Just 6 runs off the over. PAK 58/3 (11).

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Mohammed Nabi comes in for another over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a constant chatter box on the field. 4 runs off the over. The captain bowls another good over. PAK 52/3 (10)

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan need more wickets. Big APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Mohammed Rizwan is given out by the umpire. He reviews it any way. Wickets hitting. Rizwan falls and Afghanistan can well and truly believe. PAK 45/3 (8.4)

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Rashid Khan in the attack now. There is some assistance for the spinners here. BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire denies it but Nabi goes for the review. Looks like impact is outside. IT IS OUTSIDE!!! PAK 37/2 (6.3)